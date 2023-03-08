Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: 24 Feeds Covering Every Shot Every Morning at THE PLAYERS Championship, World’s Best Players at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Up to 21 live streams of All-Access coverage, in addition to Marquee and Featured Group feeds

Every shot on iconic TPC Sawgrass No. 17 island green captured live, all four days

Marquee, Featured group feeds include nine major champions, nine of top 10 players in world

Top three players in world – Rahm, Scheffler, McIlroy – together Thursday and Friday

Coverage of tournament play begins tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET, continues through Sunday, March 12

Live and exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, All-Access coverage of the PGA TOUR’s premier event, THE PLAYERS Championship, from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., will include up to 21 feeds covering every shot of every group on every hole during each morning of the tournament, in addition to a Main Feed and Featured Groups, Featured Holes and Marquee Group streams each day.

Marquee and Featured Groups on PGA TOUR LIVE on Thursday and Friday include nine of the top 10 ranked players in the world, nine major champions, and four THE PLAYERS Championship winners.

Thursday's Marquee Group includes the top three players in the world: No. 1 Jon Rahm, No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Rory McIlroy.

Video Teaser: THE PLAYERS Championship on ESPN+

The 144-player field at THE PLAYERS Championship includes 44 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking and 49 of the top 50 players in the current FedExCup standings.

The field also includes players representing 21 different countries, as well as 90 PGA TOUR winners totaling 324 TOUR titles, including all 16 players that have won on TOUR this season.

Fans watching on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will be able to see every shot played on the island green par-3 No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass, one of the most iconic holes in golf.

Featured Holes coverage will also showcase the par-3 No. 3, the drivable par-4 12th, and the par-5 16th.

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Pre-tournament coverage, including player interviews, practice rounds, tournament preview, and course analysis, continues today at 2 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.

Thursday, March 9

All-Access Coverage | 6:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET | Top Three Players in the World

Jon Rahm – No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, three wins in 2023 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, The Genesis Invitational), 2021 U.S. Open champion, 10-time TOUR winner

Scottie Scheffler – No. 2 world ranking, No. 4 in FedExCup standings, back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner (2023, 2022), 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, reigning Masters champion, four wins in 2022

Rory McIlroy – No. 3 world ranking, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2019 THE PLAYERS Championship winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Justin Thomas – No. 9 world ranking, two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner, 2021 THE PLAYERS Championship winner

Jordan Spieth – 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, No. 14 world ranking

Max Homa – No. 7 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, two wins this season (Fortinet Championship, Farmers Insurance Open), six-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 7:30 a.m. ET

Tony Finau – No. 8 in current FedExCup standings, No. 13 world ranking, won three times in 2022, including the Cadence Bank Houston Open and back-to-back victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic

Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Tom Kim – No. 9 in current FedExCup standings, first two career wins in 2022 (Shriners Children’s Open, Wyndham Championship), No. 17 world ranking

Collin Morikawa – No. 10 world ranking, 2021 Open Championship winner, 2020 PGA Championship winner, five-time TOUR winner

Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, 2015 THE PLAYERS Championship winner

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion, 2004 THE PLAYERS Championship winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Viktor Hovland – No. 11 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 12 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, eight wins on DP World Tour

Shane Lowry – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 Open Championship winner, six DP World Tour victories

Xander Schauffele – No. 6 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

Will Zalatoris – No. 8 world ranking, earned first TOUR win at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, five top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Kurt Kitayama – Won last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational for first career TOUR title

At 12 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa

– Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa Featured Group – Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry

– Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 5

– No. 16 | Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, March 10

All-Access Coverage | 6:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Featured Groups | 7:30 a.m. ET

Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry

Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Kurt Kitayama

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim

Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott

At 12 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy Featured Group – Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott

Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 5

– No. 16 | Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

All-Access Coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, March 9 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field All-Access Coverage Individual feeds covering each group on the course 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 17 | Par 3 No. 12 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 5 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Viktor Hovland, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Kurt Kitayama 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa 12 p.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa Viktor Hovland, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, March 10 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field All-Access Coverage Individual feeds covering each group on the course 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 17 | Par 3 No. 12 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 5 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups Viktor Hovland, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Kurt Kitayama ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy 12 p.m. Featured Groups Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.9 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

