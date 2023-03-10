NFL Free Agency Fever: ESPN’s NFL Live and SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown Bring Fans Two-Hours of Daily Dedicated NFL Coverage March 13-16

Two-Hour Dedicated Programming Adds to 24-Hour Coverage Across Shows and Platforms

Adam Schefter Leads Team of NFL Insiders, Reporters and Analysts

Digital Team to Provide a Full Picture of Free Agency Implications

ESPN will provide fans two-hours of dedicated NFL free agency coverage beginning Monday, March 13, through Thursday, March 16, as the NFL offseason heats up with the start of free agency. The special afternoon block, anchored by NFL Live in its normal timeslot (4-5 p.m. ET), will be dominated by NFL free agency breaking news and coverage. Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter will be a mainstay across all programming.

During the signature week of the NFL offseason, NFL Live will be proceeded by SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown (3-4 p.m.) Monday through Wednesday. On Thursday, NFL Live will lead into the SportsCenter Special, with the final edition of free agency special airing from 5-6 p.m.

Get up (8 a.m.), First Take (10 a.m.), This Just In (2 p.m.) and all editions of SportsCenter will thoroughly cover NFL free agency movement throughout the week.

The NFL’s free agent negotiation period begins Monday, March 13, at 12 p.m. ET and runs until the start of the new League year on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m.

Stacked Insider, Reporter and Analyst Lineup

ESPN’s industry-leading insiders and reporters will be plugged-in and well-connected throughout the week, bringing fans news on the NFL’s biggest free agent names. In addition to Schefter, reporters Dan Graziano and Dianna Russini and Front Office Insiders Louis Riddick and Mike Tannenbaum, will appear across ESPN’s studio shows.

On NFL Live, Laura Rutledge will be at the helm for the week, with Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky (March 13-15), Mina Kimes (March 13 and 16) and Keyshawn Johnson (March 16) providing analysis.

On the SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown, Field Yates will host alongside a rotating cast of Schefter, Riddick, Russini, Tannenbaum and Tedy Bruschi.

Digital Reporting to Cover All Angles

ESPN senior insider Jeremy Fowler will contribute to the breaking news on both ESPN.com and television, while additional NFL writers will provide perspectives throughout the week.

NFL Draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller will provide reaction and analysis through an NFL Draft lens with NFL analyst Bill Barnwell and sports analytics writer Seth Walder also contributing analysis. ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters will weigh in on every free agency signing impacting all 32 teams.

Available now on ESPN.com, is an in-depth guide to ‘NFL free agency 2023: Top players, best fits, teams to watch.’

Less Than 50 Days Until 2023 NFL Draft

ESPN’s free agency coverage is part of extensive coverage leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft (April 27-29, 2023). Available now on ESPN+ are Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay’s Mock Draft 2.0 and 3.0, respectively. Kiper’s new 3.0 will debut Tuesday, March 21, filling in the top needs after the biggest moves of free agency. Additional items will be announced in the coming weeks.