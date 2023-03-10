LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Mar. 10-13
- LaLiga’s No. 1 FC Barcelona (vs. Athletic Club on Sun.) and No. 2 Real Madrid (vs. Espanyol on Sat.) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and ESPN Deportes
- Bundesliga’s Revierderby between No. 2 Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 Exclusively on ESPN+, Saturday in English and Spanish
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, and No. 3 AZ Alkmaar exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
- Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App
LaLiga
All 10 Matchday 25 games are streaming live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. On Sunday, league leaders FC Barcelona will face Athletic Club at San Mamés on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. No. 2 Real Madrid hosts Espanyol at Santiago Bernabéu at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday. Highlights (all in ET):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Mar 10
|3 p.m.
|Cadiz vs. Getafe
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Mar 11
|8 a.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Elche vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Valencia vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Mar 12
|9 a.m.
|Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Sevilla vs. Almeria
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Mar 13
|4 p.m.
|Girona vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
Bundesliga
All Bundesliga Matchday 24 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English, and select matches available in Spanish. The headline is Saturday’s FC Schalke 04-Borussia Dortmund Revierderby at 12:30 p.m. ET. Highlights (all in ET):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Mar 10
|2:30 p.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|
Sat, Mar 11
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Hertha BSC vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|FC Schalke 04 vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 12
|10:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
EREDIVISIE
The top three clubs – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sat, Mar 11
|2 p.m.
|AZ vs. FC Groningen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 12
|9:30 a.m.
|sc Heerenveen vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|11:45 a.m.
|PSV vs. SC Cambuur
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Feyenoord vs. FC Volendam
|ESPN+
SOCCER ON ESPN.COM
- Liverpool to finish top four? Can Everton stay up? Ranking Premier League title, top four, relegation races (Exclusive Content)
SOCCER EN ESPAÑO
- Un Barcelona vulgar, pero efectivo (Contenido Exclusivo)
- Rafa Ramos: Cruz Azul y Óscar Jiménez, los bufones; Guzmán, el héroe de la Liga MX en la Jornada 10 (Contenido Exclusivo)
- Neymar: Una carrera en picada y condenado por las lesiones (Contenido Exclusivo)
-30-
ESPN+ Contact
Christine Calcagno | [email protected]