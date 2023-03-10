LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Mar. 10-13

LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Mar. 10-13

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno14 hours ago
  • LaLiga’s No. 1 FC Barcelona (vs. Athletic Club on Sun.) and No. 2 Real Madrid (vs. Espanyol on Sat.) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and ESPN Deportes
  • Bundesliga’s Revierderby between No. 2 Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 Exclusively on ESPN+, Saturday in English and Spanish
  • Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, and No. 3 AZ Alkmaar exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
LaLiga
All 10 Matchday 25 games are streaming live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. On Sunday, league leaders FC Barcelona will face Athletic Club at San Mamés on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. No. 2 Real Madrid hosts Espanyol at Santiago Bernabéu at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday. Highlights (all in ET):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Fri, Mar 10 3 p.m. Cadiz vs. Getafe  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Sat, Mar 11

 

 

 8 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Espanyol ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Elche vs. Valladolid  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Rayo Vallecano  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Valencia vs. Osasuna  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Sun, Mar 12

 

 

 9 a.m. Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
11:15 a.m. Sevilla vs. Almeria  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
1:30 p.m. Villarreal vs. Real Betis  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
4 p.m. Athletic Club vs. FC Barcelona  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Mon, Mar 13 4 p.m. Girona vs. Atlético de Madrid  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

Bundesliga
All Bundesliga Matchday 24 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English, and select matches available in Spanish. The headline is Saturday’s FC Schalke 04-Borussia Dortmund Revierderby at 12:30 p.m. ET.  Highlights (all in ET):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Fri, Mar 10 2:30 p.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+
 

Sat, Mar 11

 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Hertha BSC vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+
12:30 p.m. FC Schalke 04 vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+
Sun, Mar 12

 

 10:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim  ESPN+
12:30 p.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen  ESPN+
2:30 p.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin  ESPN+

* Subject to change

EREDIVISIE
The top three clubs – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Sat, Mar 11 2 p.m. AZ vs. FC Groningen  ESPN+
Sun, Mar 12 9:30 a.m. sc Heerenveen vs. Ajax  ESPN+
11:45 a.m. PSV vs. SC Cambuur  ESPN+
3 p.m. Feyenoord vs. FC Volendam  ESPN+

