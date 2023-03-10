LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Mar. 10-13

LaLiga’s No. 1 FC Barcelona (vs. Athletic Club on Sun.) and No. 2 Real Madrid (vs. Espanyol on Sat. ) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga’s Revierderby between No. 2 Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 Exclusively on ESPN+, Saturday in English and Spanish

Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, and No. 3 AZ Alkmaar exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

LaLiga

All 10 Matchday 25 games are streaming live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. On Sunday, league leaders FC Barcelona will face Athletic Club at San Mamés on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. No. 2 Real Madrid hosts Espanyol at Santiago Bernabéu at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday. Highlights (all in ET):

* Subject to change

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

Bundesliga

All Bundesliga Matchday 24 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English, and select matches available in Spanish. The headline is Saturday’s FC Schalke 04-Borussia Dortmund Revierderby at 12:30 p.m. ET. Highlights (all in ET):

* Subject to change

EREDIVISIE

The top three clubs – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):

