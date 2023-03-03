LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Mar. 3–6

LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Mar. 3–6

LaLiga
All 10 Matchday 24 games are streaming live on ESPN+, with select matches on ESPN Deportes. On Sunday, FC Barcelona, atop LaLiga standings, will face Valencia at Spotify Camp Nou on ESPN+ at 10:15 a.m. ET followed by No. 2 Real Madrid traveling to Estadio Benito Villamarín to take on No. 5 Real Betis at 3 p.m. ET.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Fri, Mar 3 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Sat, Mar 4

 

 

 8 a.m. Getafe vs. Girona  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m Almeria vs. Villarreal  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Elche  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Sun, Mar 5

 

 

 8 a.m. Valladolid vs. Espanyol  ESPN+
10:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Valencia  ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Athletic Club  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Real Madrid ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Mon, Mar 6 3 p.m. Osasuna vs. Celta de Vigo  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

 
Bundesliga
All Bundesliga Matchday 23 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and select matches also available in Spanish, headlined by No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. VfB Stuttgart, Sat. at 12:30 a.m.) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. RB Leipzig, Fri. at 2:30 p.m.). 

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Fri, Mar 3 2:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig  ESPN+
Sat, Mar 4 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen  ESPN+
9:30 a.m Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Schalke 04  ESPN+
9:30 a.m 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. TSG Hoffenheim  ESPN+
9:30 a.m Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Sport-Club Freiburg  ESPN+
9:30 a.m 1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln  ESPN+
12:30 p.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+
Sun, Mar 5

 

 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Hertha BSC  ESPN+
11:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt  ESPN+

* Subject to change

EREDIVISIE
The top three – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):

Eredivisie schedule (All times ET):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Fri, Mar 3 2 p.m. Vitesse vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+
Sat, Mar 4 2 p.m. Feyenoord vs. FC Groningen  ESPN+
Sun, Mar 5 8:30 a.m. RKC Waalwijk vs. PSV  ESPN+
10:45 p.m. Ajax vs. N.E.C.  ESPN+

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

