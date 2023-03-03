LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Mar. 3–6



LaLiga

All 10 Matchday 24 games are streaming live on ESPN+, with select matches on ESPN Deportes. On Sunday, FC Barcelona, atop LaLiga standings, will face Valencia at Spotify Camp Nou on ESPN+ at 10:15 a.m. ET followed by No. 2 Real Madrid traveling to Estadio Benito Villamarín to take on No. 5 Real Betis at 3 p.m. ET.



Bundesliga

All Bundesliga Matchday 23 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and select matches also available in Spanish, headlined by No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. VfB Stuttgart, Sat. at 12:30 a.m.) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. RB Leipzig, Fri. at 2:30 p.m.).

EREDIVISIE

The top three – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):

Eredivisie schedule (All times ET):

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

