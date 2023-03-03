LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Mar. 3–6

- LaLiga’s No. 1 FC Barcelona (vs. Valencia) and No. 2 Real Madrid (vs. No.5 Real Betis) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Sunday
- All Bundesliga Matches exclusively on ESPN+ with No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. VfB Stuttgart on Sat.) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. RB Leipzig on Fri.) in English and Spanish
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax and No. 3 AZ Alkmaar exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
LaLiga
All 10 Matchday 24 games are streaming live on ESPN+, with select matches on ESPN Deportes. On Sunday, FC Barcelona, atop LaLiga standings, will face Valencia at Spotify Camp Nou on ESPN+ at 10:15 a.m. ET followed by No. 2 Real Madrid traveling to Estadio Benito Villamarín to take on No. 5 Real Betis at 3 p.m. ET.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Mar 3
|3 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Mar 4
|8 a.m.
|Getafe vs. Girona
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m
|Almeria vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Elche
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Mar 5
|8 a.m.
|Valladolid vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+
|10:15 a.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Valencia
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Mar 6
|3 p.m.
|Osasuna vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
Bundesliga
All Bundesliga Matchday 23 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and select matches also available in Spanish, headlined by No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. VfB Stuttgart, Sat. at 12:30 a.m.) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. RB Leipzig, Fri. at 2:30 p.m.).
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Mar 3
|2:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 4
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Schalke 04
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 5
|9:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Hertha BSC
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
EREDIVISIE
The top three – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):
Eredivisie schedule (All times ET):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Mar 3
|2 p.m.
|Vitesse vs. AZ Alkmaar
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 4
|2 p.m.
|Feyenoord vs. FC Groningen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 5
|8:30 a.m.
|RKC Waalwijk vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|10:45 p.m.
|Ajax vs. N.E.C.
|ESPN+
SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL
- Karim Benzema e inevitable realidad: Llegó el momento de buscarle un reemplazo en el Real Madrid (Contenido Exclusivo)
-
Barcelona, contra el espejo… Pero con números de campeón (Contenido Exclusivo)
