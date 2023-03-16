LaLiga’s ElClásico, Emirates FA Cup Quarterfinals, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, March 16-19

: Match commentators are Ian Darke, Steve McManaman (English), Fernando Palomo, and Luis Garcia (Spanish). Alexis Nunes, Gemma Soler, Sid Lowe (English), Moises Llorens, and Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will serve as pitch-side reporters, joined by football legend Alessandro del Piero on pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.

: ESPN analyst and Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez will join the Spanish-language studio programs from Tom’s Watch (1011 S Figueroa St) in downtown Los Angeles, the location of the ElClásico

Watch Party

, sponsored by LaLiga and ESPN. Sanchez and Herculez Gomez,

Fútbol Americas

on ESPN+ co-host and former U.S. Men’s National Team player, will appear across

Fuera de Juego

and

Jorge Ramos y su Banda

and other Spanish-language studio programming from the LA Live restaurant. In addition, former FC Barcelona and current LA Galaxy player

Riqui Puig

will be at the Watch Party and will appear alongside

Hugo Sanchez on

Fuera de Juego

.