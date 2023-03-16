LaLiga’s ElClásico, Emirates FA Cup Quarterfinals, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, March 16-19
- LaLiga’s ElClásico – FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes on Sunday
- Hugo Sanchez, Herculez Gomez and LA Galaxy’s Riqui Puig will be featured on studio shows from LaLiga’s ElClasico Watch Party at LA Live
- Emirates FA Cup Quarterfinals Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish – Manchester City vs. Burnley on Saturday, and Manchester United vs. Fulham on Sunday
- Bundesliga’s No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Sun.) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. 1. FC Köln, Sat.) Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, and No. 3 AZ Alkmaar exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
LaLiga
On Sunday, ESPN’s expansive coverage of the 253rd FC Barcelona-Real Madrid ElClásico will begin at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with one-hour pregame editions of ESPN FC (English) and the Spanish-language Fuera de Juego. Headlined by match commentary and reporters from Camp Nou in Barcelona, the nine hours of match-day programming across ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will originate from five locations – Barcelona, Bristol, Conn., Los Angeles, Miami, and Mexico City – across three countries.
Highlights:
- Barcelona: Match commentators are Ian Darke, Steve McManaman (English), Fernando Palomo, and Luis Garcia (Spanish). Alexis Nunes, Gemma Soler, Sid Lowe (English), Moises Llorens, and Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will serve as pitch-side reporters, joined by football legend Alessandro del Piero on pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.
- Los Angeles: ESPN analyst and Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez will join the Spanish-language studio programs from Tom’s Watch (1011 S Figueroa St) in downtown Los Angeles, the location of the ElClásico Watch Party, sponsored by LaLiga and ESPN. Sanchez and Herculez Gomez, Fútbol Americas on ESPN+ co-host and former U.S. Men’s National Team player, will appear across Fuera de Juego and Jorge Ramos y su Banda and other Spanish-language studio programming from the LA Live restaurant. In addition, former FC Barcelona and current LA Galaxy player Riqui Puig will be at the Watch Party and will appear alongside Hugo Sanchez on Fuera de Juego.
- Bristol, Conn.: Dan Thomas, Craig Burley, and Alejandro Moreno will host ESPN FC ElClásico pregame, halftime, and postgame editions. English-language reporters – Nunes, Lowe, Soler – and guest analyst Del Piero will provide updates from the stadium (ESPN+, Youtube, ESPN App).
- Miami: Jorge Ramos, Carolina de las Salas, Eduardo Biscayart, and special guest Sanchez will host a two-hour postgame Jorge Ramos y su Banda on ESPN Deportes at 6 p.m. Reporters Ainstein and Llorens will join from Barcelona.
- Mexico City: Ricardo Puig, Jared Borgetti, and Mauricio Ymay present pre- and postgame ElClásico editions of Fuera de Juego on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. ET.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Mar 17
|4 p.m.
|Valladolid vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Mar 18
|9 a.m.
|Almeria vs. Cadiz
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Girona
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Mar 19
|9 a.m.
|Real Betis vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Osasuna vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Elche
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Getafe vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|ESPN FC Pregame
|ESPN+/YouTube/ESPN App
|3 p.m.
|Fuera de Juego Pregame
|ESPN+/ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m.
|ElClásico: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+/ESPN Deportes
|6 p.m.
|Fuera de Juego Postgame Special
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Jorge Ramos y su Banda ElClásico Special
|ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer ScheduleEmirates FA Cup Quarterfinals
Two of the top-three English Premier League teams No. 2 Manchester City FC (vs. Burnley, Sat.) and No. 3 Manchester United (vs. Fulham, Sun.) host their opponents in the Quarterfinals of the FA Cup.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sat, Mar 18
|1:15 p.m.
|ESPN FC pregame
Kay Murray, Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop (Nedum Onuoha at Etihad Stadium)
|ESPN+
|1:45 p.m.
|Manchester City vs. Burnley
Jon Champion, Craig Burley
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 19
|8 a.m.
|Sheffield United vs. Blackburn Rovers
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Grimsby Town
|ESPN+
|noon
|ESPN FC Pregame Show
Murray, Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop, Frank Leboeuf (Onuoha at Old Trafford)
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Manchester United vs. Fulham
Jon Champion, Stewart Robson
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
Bundesliga
All Bundesliga matches this weekend will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ in English, and select matches available in Spanish. The headline is Sunday’s Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern München at 12:30 p.m. ET.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Mar 17
|3:30 p.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|
Sat, Mar 18
|10:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. FC Schalke 04
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. Hertha BSC
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 19
|10:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
Eredivisie
The top three clubs – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sat, Mar 18
|2 p.m.
|FC Emmen vs. Sparta Rotterdam
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 19
|9:30 a.m.
|Ajax vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|11:45 a.m.
|Vitesse vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Twente vs. AZ
|ESPN+
