LaLiga’s ElClásico, Emirates FA Cup Quarterfinals, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, March 16-19

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno21 hours ago
  • LaLiga’s ElClásico – FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes on Sunday
  • Hugo Sanchez, Herculez Gomez and LA Galaxy’s Riqui Puig will be featured on studio shows from LaLiga’s ElClasico Watch Party at LA Live
  • Emirates FA Cup Quarterfinals Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish – Manchester City vs. Burnley on Saturday, and Manchester United vs. Fulham on Sunday
  • Bundesliga’s No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Sun.) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. 1. FC Köln, Sat.) Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
  • Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, and No. 3 AZ Alkmaar exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
LaLiga
On Sunday, ESPN’s expansive coverage of the 253rd FC Barcelona-Real Madrid ElClásico will begin at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with one-hour pregame editions of ESPN FC (English) and the Spanish-language Fuera de Juego. Headlined by match commentary and reporters from Camp Nou in Barcelona, the nine hours of match-day programming across ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will originate from five locations – Barcelona, Bristol, Conn., Los Angeles, Miami, and Mexico City – across three countries.
  • Barcelona: Match commentators are Ian Darke, Steve McManaman (English), Fernando Palomo, and Luis Garcia (Spanish). Alexis Nunes, Gemma Soler, Sid Lowe (English), Moises Llorens, and Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will serve as pitch-side reporters, joined by football legend Alessandro del Piero on pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.
  • Los Angeles: ESPN analyst and Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez will join the Spanish-language studio programs from Tom’s Watch (1011 S Figueroa St) in downtown Los Angeles, the location of the ElClásico Watch Party, sponsored by LaLiga and ESPN. Sanchez and Herculez Gomez, Fútbol Americas on ESPN+ co-host and former U.S. Men’s National Team player, will appear across Fuera de Juego and Jorge Ramos y su Banda and other Spanish-language studio programming from the LA Live restaurant. In addition, former FC Barcelona and current LA Galaxy player Riqui Puig will be at the Watch Party and will appear alongside Hugo Sanchez on Fuera de Juego.
  • Bristol, Conn.: Dan Thomas, Craig Burley, and Alejandro Moreno will host ESPN FC ElClásico pregame, halftime, and postgame editions. English-language reporters – Nunes, Lowe, Soler – and guest analyst Del Piero will provide updates from the stadium (ESPN+, Youtube, ESPN App).
  • Miami: Jorge Ramos, Carolina de las Salas, Eduardo Biscayart, and special guest Sanchez will host a two-hour postgame Jorge Ramos y su Banda on ESPN Deportes at 6 p.m. Reporters Ainstein and Llorens will join from Barcelona.
  • Mexico City: Ricardo Puig, Jared Borgetti, and Mauricio Ymay present pre- and postgame ElClásico editions of Fuera de Juego on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. ET.
Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Fri, Mar 17 4 p.m. Valladolid vs. Athletic Club  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Sat, Mar 18

 

 

 9 a.m. Almeria vs. Cadiz  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
11:15 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Girona ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
1:30 p.m. Espanyol vs. Celta de Vigo  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
4 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Sun, Mar 19

 

 9 a.m. Real Betis vs. Mallorca  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
11:15 a.m. Osasuna vs. Villarreal  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
11:15 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Elche  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
1:30 p.m. Getafe vs. Sevilla  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
3 p.m.  ESPN FC Pregame ESPN+/YouTube/ESPN App
3 p.m. Fuera de Juego Pregame ESPN+/ESPN Deportes
4 p.m. ElClásico: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid  ESPN+/ESPN Deportes
6 p.m. Fuera de Juego Postgame Special ESPN+
6 p.m. Jorge Ramos y su Banda ElClásico Special  ESPN Deportes

Two of the top-three English Premier League teams No. 2 Manchester City FC (vs. Burnley, Sat.) and No. 3 Manchester United (vs. Fulham, Sun.) host their opponents in the Quarterfinals of the FA Cup. 

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Sat, Mar 18 1:15 p.m. ESPN FC pregame

Kay Murray, Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop (Nedum Onuoha at Etihad Stadium)

 ESPN+
1:45 p.m. Manchester City vs. Burnley 

Jon Champion, Craig Burley

 ESPN+
Sun, Mar 19

 

 

 8 a.m. Sheffield United vs. Blackburn Rovers ESPN+
10:15 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Grimsby Town  ESPN+
noon ESPN FC Pregame Show

Murray, Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop, Frank Leboeuf (Onuoha at Old Trafford)

 ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Manchester United vs. Fulham 

Jon Champion, Stewart Robson

 ESPN+

Bundesliga
All Bundesliga matches this weekend will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ in English, and select matches available in Spanish. The headline is Sunday’s Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern München at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Fri, Mar 17 3:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Werder Bremen  ESPN+
 

Sat, Mar 18

 10:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. FC Schalke 04  ESPN+
10:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. RB Leipzig  ESPN+
10:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Hertha BSC  ESPN+
10:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+
Sun, Mar 19

 

 

 10:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt  ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern München  ESPN+
2:30 p.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg  ESPN+

 Eredivisie
The top three clubs – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Sat, Mar 18 2 p.m. FC Emmen vs. Sparta Rotterdam  ESPN+
Sun, Mar 19

 

 9:30 a.m. Ajax vs. Feyenoord  ESPN+
11:45 a.m. Vitesse vs. PSV  ESPN+
3 p.m. Twente vs. AZ  ESPN+

