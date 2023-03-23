Original Program: Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe Debuts Sunday, March 26, on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. ET
Go Behind the Scenes with Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez and Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe prior to their featherweight title showdown on April 1
Ahead of the April 1 featherweight title match at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Tulsa, OK, ESPN will air the original program, Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe.
Fans will be treated to a 30-minute all-access preview that will feature both training camps ahead of the battle for the vacant WBO featherweight world championship between 29-year-old Cuban sensation Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez (11-1, 7 KOs) and the 28-year-old Ghanaian former world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 16 KOs).
Ramírez enters the title bout having won 11 straight, including a successful return victory over Adán Gonzáles who stunned Ramírez via split decision in his pro debut. Now the highly decorated amateur prodigy and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist steps up to the plate in his first-ever world title opportunity.
The fighting pride of Africa, Dogboe was born in Ghana and now resides in London, England as he looks to become a two-division world champion. Dogboe previously held the WBO junior featherweight world title, including one successful title defense before going nearly 24-straight rounds in back-to-back wars against Emanuel Navarrete, the three-division kingpin. Since then, “Royal Storm” has bounced back with four-straight victories to setup his next world title opportunity.
In addition to the air times below, Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.
Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe
|Date
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sun Mar 26
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|7 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes*
|Mon Mar 27
|ESPN2
|5:30 a.m.
|Tue Mar 28
|ESPN2
|3:30 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes*
|8 p.m.
|Wed Mar 29
|ESPN 2
|12:30 a.m.
|ESPN 2
|9:30 p.m.
|Thu Mar 30
|ESPNEWS
|8:30 a.m.
|Fri Mar 31
|ESPNEWS
|9:30 a.m.
|Sat Apr 1
|ESPN 2
|12:30 a.m.
|ESPN 2
|6 p.m.
|*Spanish Subtitles
