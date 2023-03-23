Original Program: Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe Debuts Sunday, March 26, on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. ET

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Ahead of the April 1 featherweight title match at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Tulsa, OK, ESPN will air the original program, Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe.

Fans will be treated to a 30-minute all-access preview that will feature both training camps ahead of the battle for the vacant WBO featherweight world championship between 29-year-old Cuban sensation Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez (11-1, 7 KOs) and the 28-year-old Ghanaian former world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 16 KOs).

Ramírez enters the title bout having won 11 straight, including a successful return victory over Adán Gonzáles who stunned Ramírez via split decision in his pro debut. Now the highly decorated amateur prodigy and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist steps up to the plate in his first-ever world title opportunity.

The fighting pride of Africa, Dogboe was born in Ghana and now resides in London, England as he looks to become a two-division world champion. Dogboe previously held the WBO junior featherweight world title, including one successful title defense before going nearly 24-straight rounds in back-to-back wars against Emanuel Navarrete, the three-division kingpin. Since then, “Royal Storm” has bounced back with four-straight victories to setup his next world title opportunity.

Date Network Time (ET) Sun Mar 26 ESPN2 3 p.m. ESPNEWS 7 p.m. ESPN Deportes* Mon Mar 27 ESPN2 5:30 a.m. Tue Mar 28 ESPN2 3:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes* 8 p.m. Wed Mar 29 ESPN 2 12:30 a.m. ESPN 2 9:30 p.m. Thu Mar 30 ESPNEWS 8:30 a.m. Fri Mar 31 ESPNEWS 9:30 a.m. Sat Apr 1 ESPN 2 12:30 a.m. ESPN 2 6 p.m. *Spanish Subtitles

