PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill

Coverage of TOUR’s fourth designated event of 2023 begins tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET

Marquee and Featured groups include nine of the top 10 players in the world: Rahm, Scheffler, McIlroy, Cantlay, Schauffele, Zalatoris, Homa, Thomas, Morikawa

Also seven of the first eight TOUR winners of 2023: Rahm (3), Scheffler, Homa, Rose, Kirk

Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ this week, Marquee and Featured groups will showcase nine of the top 10 players in the world and seven of the first eight TOUR winners of 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

Coverage begins tomorrow on ESPN+ at 7 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Sunday, March 5.

, and continues through the final round on Sunday, March 5. Thursday’s Marquee Group includes three reigning major champions : Scottie Scheffler (Masters), Justin Thomas (PGA Championship), Matt Fitzpatrick (U.S. Open).

: Scottie Scheffler (Masters), Justin Thomas (PGA Championship), Matt Fitzpatrick (U.S. Open). The field this week in Orlando includes all of the top 30 players in the current FedExCup standings, 43 of the top 50 players in the world rankings, 21 major winners, and six FedExCup champions.

43 of the top 50 players in the world rankings, 21 major winners, and six FedExCup champions. The Featured Holes stream will cover Bay Hill’s par-3 Nos. 2, 14 and 17, as well as the par-5 6th, a 555-yard risk-reward hole wrapped around a lake .

. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is thefourth designated TOUR event of the year and the first of two in a row, including THE PLAYERS Championship next week at TPC Sawgrass.

Thursday, March 2

Main Feed | 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler – No. 2 world ranking, No. 5 in FedExCup standings, defending Arnold Palmer Invitational champion, back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner (2023, 2022), 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, reigning Masters champion

– No. 2 world ranking, No. 5 in FedExCup standings, defending Arnold Palmer Invitational champion, back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner (2023, 2022), 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, reigning Masters champion Justin Thomas – No. 9 world ranking, two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner

– No. 9 world ranking, two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 13 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, eight wins on DP World Tour

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jon Rahm – No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, three wins in 2023 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, The Genesis Invitational), 2021 U.S. Open champion, 10-time TOUR winner

– No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, three wins in 2023 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, The Genesis Invitational), 2021 U.S. Open champion, 10-time TOUR winner Xander Schauffele – No. 6 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

– No. 6 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist Collin Morikawa – No. 10 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 7:45 a.m. ET

Chris Kirk – Won last week’s Honda Classic, five-time TOUR winner

– Won last week’s Honda Classic, five-time TOUR winner Jordan Spieth – No. 17 world ranking, 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time TOUR winner

– No. 17 world ranking, 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time TOUR winner Sam Burns – No. 14 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge)

Will Zalatoris – No. 7 world ranking, earned first TOUR win at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, five top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– No. 7 world ranking, earned first TOUR win at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, five top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

– 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner Viktor Hovland – No. 11 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rory McIlroy – No. 3 world ranking, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

– No. 3 world ranking, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Tyrrell Hatton – TOUR winner (2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational), six DP World Tour titles

– TOUR winner (2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational), six DP World Tour titles Max Homa – No. 8 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, two wins this season (Fortinet Championship, Farmers Insurance Open), six-time TOUR winner

Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

– No. 4 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Justin Rose – No. 15 in FedExCup standings, 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group 1 – Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa

Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa Featured Group 2 – Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa Featured Hole 1 – No. 6 | Par 5

– No. 6 | Par 5 Featured Hole 2 – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, March 3

Main Feed | 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick

Featured Groups | 7:45 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns

Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group 1 – Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns

Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns Featured Group 2 – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick Featured Hole 1 – No. 6 | Par 5

– No. 6 | Par 5 Featured Hole 2 – No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

