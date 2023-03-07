Professional Fighters League Announces Full Card For PFL 3: Welterweights And Lightweights April 14 Live Across ESPN Platforms

2022 PFL Lightweight Champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Shane Burgos headline PFL 3

2022 PFL Welterweight Champion Sadibou Sy, Jarrah Al-Silawi, Natan Schulte, Stevie Ray & Raush Manfio featured on PFL 3 main card

PFL 3 live on ESPN2and ESPN+ on Friday, April 14 starting at 7 p.m. ET, Live From The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced the card for the third 2023 PFL Regular Season event, taking place on Friday, April 14 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton. PFL 3 begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with the action continuing at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

2022 PFL Lightweight World Champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier returns to the PFL SmartCage and will headline PFL 3 against Shane Burgos, who will make his highly anticipated PFL debut against the reigning division Champion.

In the co-main event, 2022 PFL Welterweight World Champion Sadibou Sy is set to face off with Jordanian native, Jarrah Al-Silawi, for an intriguing matchup with both fighters seeking to take a step towards the PFL Playoffs.

Further action will see the return of two-time PFL Lightweight World Champion, Natan Schulte, who will take on 2022 PFL Lightweight Runner-Up, Stevie Ray.

2021 PFL Lightweight Champion Raush Manfio will match up with two-time PFL Lightweight Semifinalist Alexander Martinez, with both fighters seeking to make a return to the PFL Playoffs.

“The Professional Fighters League is pleased to unveil the full card matchups for the third 2023 Regular Season event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 14 featuring our Lightweight and Welterweight divisions,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “I am eager to watch our world class fighters leave it all on the line for MMA fans around the world and look forward to each of our three events coming to Las Vegas this April.”

PFL 3 Full card:

ESPN+ Card:

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos

Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

Natan Schulte vs. Stevie Ray

Raush Manfio vs. Alexander Martinez

Shane Mitchell vs. TBA

Abdelaziz Abdulvakhabov vs. Ahmed Ami

ESPN2 Card (Simulcast on ESPN+):

Clay Collard vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Don Madge

Carlos Leal vs. David Zawada

Magomed Umalatov vs. Dilano Taylor

The 2023 PFL Season debuts April 1 with PFL 1 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with the action continuing at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

PFL is the #1 fastest growing company in MMA and the #2 MMA company on a worldwide basis. PFL is the only in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year, making PFL a “win and advance” meritocracy like all other major sports. PFL fighter roster hails from over 20 countries and 25% of PFL fighters are independently ranked in the top 25 of their weight-class. The Company leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage powering real-time betting and next-gen viewing experience. PFL airs live in the U.S. on ESPN and ESPN+ and is broadcast and streamed to 140 countries with 25 leading international media partners.