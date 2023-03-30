Soccer on ESPN Platforms: Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET; Copa del Rey’s El Clásico Wednesday at 3 p.m.

- Derek Rae leads English commentary for Der Klassiker rivalry match between Bundesliga’s most successful clubs — Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund – on Saturday; Expansive surround coverage planned
- Copa del Rey Semifinal El Clásico FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Exclusively on ESPN+ Wednesday, April 5th
- Ten LaLiga Matchday 27 games on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, and No. 3 PSV exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker
ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will showcase Der Klassiker, German football’s fiercest rivalry match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, on Saturday, Apr. 1, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET with live English (ESPN+, ABC) and Spanish-language (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes) pregame shows. The match will kick at 12:30 p.m. Highlights:
- Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English) will call the game, with pitch-side reporting and analysis from Allianz Arena in München by Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Bastian Schweinsteiger.
- Kenny Garay and Barak Fever will provide Spanish-language match commentary, with Moises Llorens reporting from Allianz Arena.
- Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will host English-language pre- and post-match shows on ABC and ESPN+.
Borussia Dortmund (53 points) is ranked first in the Bundesliga standings, one point ahead of second-place FC Bayern München. Manager Thomas Tuchel will make his FC Bayern München debut.
Der Klassiker on ESPN+:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Platform(s)
|Thu, Mar 30
|8:30 p.m.
|Futbol Americas
Der Klassiker preview with Derek Rae from Munich
|ESPN+
|Fri, Mar 31
|8 p.m.
|ESPNFC
|ESPN+
|Sat, Apr. 1
|11:30 a.m.
|Der Klassiker Pregame Special
(English)
Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno in Bristol
Pitch-side Reporters: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Bastian Schweinsteiger
|ESPN+
(also on ABC starting at noon ET)
|Fuera De Juego Pregame Show
(Spanish)
Pitch-side Reporter: Moises Llorens
|ESPN+
ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München
Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English)
Kenny Garay and Barak Fever (Spanish)
Pitch-side Reporters: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Bastian Schweinsteiger (English)
Moises Llorens (Spanish)
|ESPN+/ ABC
ESPN Deportes
|2:30 p.m. (approx.)
|Der Klassiker Postgame Special
(English)
Murray and Moreno in Bristol
Pitch-side Reporters: Rhind-Tutt, Friedrich and Schweinsteiger
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|ESPN FC
|ESPN+
*subject to change
Surround Content:
- Futbol Americas (ESPN+, Thursday at 8:30 p.m.): Hosts Sebastián Salazar and Herculez Gomez sit down with ESPN lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae to preview Saturday’s rivalry match.
- ESPN FC (ESPN+, daily at 8 p.m.): On Friday, host Kay Murray and analyst Alejandro Moreno will preview Der Klassiker with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Bastian Schweinsteiger from München.
- SportsCenter (Saturday morning): Der Klassiker preview segment.
Copa del Rey Semifinal El Clásico
In the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, FC Barcelona will host Real Madrid (Wednesday, April 5 at 3 p.m. ET) live from Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona – the third El Clásico over the past 35 days. FC Barcelona leads 1-0 on aggregate.
Athletic Club will take on CA Osasuna (Tuesday, April 4 at 3 p.m. ET) at San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain, in the second semifinal of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey season Osasuna leads 1-0 on aggregate. Both matches are exclusive to ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
LaLiga
All 10 Matchday 27 games are streaming live on ESPN+ and select matches airing on ESPN Deportes, including league leaders FC Barcelona (vs. Elche, Sat.) and No. 2 Real Madrid (vs. Valladolid, Sun.). Highlights (all in ET):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Mar 31
|3 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Apr 1
|8 a.m.
|Girona vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Getafe
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Cadiz vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Elche vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Apr 2
|8 a.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Almeria
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Apr 3
|3 p.m.
|Valencia vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
Eredivisie
The top three clubs – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 PSV – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|
Sat, Apr 1
|10:30 a.m.
|AZ vs. sc Heerenveen
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|N.E.C. vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|Sun, Apr 2
|6:15 a.m.
|Go Ahead Eagles vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
