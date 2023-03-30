Soccer on ESPN Platforms: Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET; Copa del Rey’s El Clásico Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Derek Rae leads English commentary for Der Klassiker r ivalry match between Bundesliga’s most successful clubs — Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund – on Saturday; Expansive surround coverage planned

Copa del Rey Semifinal El Clásico FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Exclusively on ESPN+ Wednesday, April 5th

Ten LaLiga Matchday 27 games on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, and No. 3 PSV exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker

ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will showcase Der Klassiker, German football’s fiercest rivalry match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, on Saturday, Apr. 1, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET with live English (ESPN+, ABC) and Spanish-language (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes) pregame shows. The match will kick at 12:30 p.m. Highlights:

Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English) will call the game, with pitch-side reporting and analysis from Allianz Arena in München by Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Bastian Schweinsteiger .

Kenny Garay and Barak Fever will provide Spanish-language match commentary, with Moises Llorens reporting from Allianz Arena.

Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will host English-language pre- and post-match shows on ABC and ESPN+.

Borussia Dortmund (53 points) is ranked first in the Bundesliga standings, one point ahead of second-place FC Bayern München. Manager Thomas Tuchel will make his FC Bayern München debut.



Der Klassiker on ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Program Platform(s) Thu, Mar 30 8:30 p.m. Futbol Americas

Der Klassiker preview with Derek Rae from Munich ESPN+ Fri, Mar 31 8 p.m. ESPNFC ESPN+ Sat, Apr. 1 11:30 a.m. Der Klassiker Pregame Special

(English)

Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno in Bristol

Pitch-side Reporters: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Bastian Schweinsteiger ESPN+



(also on ABC starting at noon ET) Fuera De Juego Pregame Show

(Spanish)

Pitch-side Reporter: Moises Llorens ESPN+

ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München

Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English)

Kenny Garay and Barak Fever (Spanish)

Pitch-side Reporters: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Bastian Schweinsteiger (English)

Moises Llorens (Spanish) ESPN+/ ABC



ESPN Deportes 2:30 p.m. (approx.) Der Klassiker Postgame Special

(English)

Murray and Moreno in Bristol

Pitch-side Reporters: Rhind-Tutt, Friedrich and Schweinsteiger ESPN+ 8 p.m. ESPN FC ESPN+

*subject to change

Surround Content:

Futbol Americas (ESPN+, Thursday at 8:30 p.m.): Hosts Sebastián Salazar and Herculez Gomez sit down with ESPN lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae to preview Saturday’s rivalry match.

ESPN FC (ESPN+, daily at 8 p.m.): On Friday, host Kay Murray and analyst Alejandro Moreno will preview Der Klassiker with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Bastian Schweinsteiger from München.

SportsCenter ( Saturday morning): Der Klassiker preview segment.

Click here for a weekly schedule of all soccer matches on ESPN platforms.

Copa del Rey Semifinal El Clásico

In the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, FC Barcelona will host Real Madrid (Wednesday, April 5 at 3 p.m. ET) live from Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona – the third El Clásico over the past 35 days. FC Barcelona leads 1-0 on aggregate.

Athletic Club will take on CA Osasuna (Tuesday, April 4 at 3 p.m. ET) at San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain, in the second semifinal of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey season Osasuna leads 1-0 on aggregate. Both matches are exclusive to ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

LaLiga

All 10 Matchday 27 games are streaming live on ESPN+ and select matches airing on ESPN Deportes, including league leaders FC Barcelona (vs. Elche, Sat.) and No. 2 Real Madrid (vs. Valladolid, Sun.). Highlights (all in ET):

* Subject to change



Eredivisie

The top three clubs – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 PSV – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):

