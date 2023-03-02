March 2, 2023

The Point: NHL Trade Deadline Special Returns to ESPN2 and ESPN+ on Friday, March 3



TSN’s TRADECENTRE Expanded Coverage Streaming 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+





The Point: NHL Trade Deadline Special returns on Friday, March 3, from 1-4 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 and will be simulcast ESPN+. Hosted by John Buccigross, this year’s special will provide breaking news and offer discussion and analysis of all the trade deadline’s action. Buccigross will be joined by analysts Ray Ferraro, Kevin Weekes and reporter Emily Kaplan.

ESPN+ will also stream TSN’s TRADECENTRE expanded coverage of the NHL Trade deadline from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET. TSN’s TRADECENTRE host James Duthie will lead a team of hockey experts in a signature annual special from TSN, featuring breaking news and instant analysis of each transaction, as well as interviews with players, GMs and coaches.

-30-

Contacts:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+

[email protected]

TSN

Rob Duffy | [email protected] | 416-384-5717

Hannah Carver | [email protected] | 416-384-3922