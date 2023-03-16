Top Rank Presents: The Dream Americano, Debuts Sunday, March 19, on ESPNEWS at 6 p.m. ET

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Ahead of the March 25 doubleheader at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, ESPN will air Top Rank’s The Dream Americano, a 30-minute celebration of the Mexican-American fighting spirit, featuring a visit with former U.S. Olympian José Ramírez and undefeated world champion Seniesa Estrada. Viewers will also be treated to special guest appearances by actors Danny Trejo and Mario Lopez.

Fight fans will go inside the training camp and learn about the family and proud Hispanic heart that motivates former unified WBC/WBO junior welterweight world champion José Ramírez (27-1, 17 KOs) who makes his hometown return against former IBF lightweight world champion Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs).

Next, viewers will get a peek inside the training camp and daily life of the proud Mexican-American, Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs), the second female signing in Top Rank’s storied history. In the March 25 co-main event, the Los Angeles native defends her WBA minimumweight crown in a winner-take-all world title unification against WBC minimumweight queen Tina Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KOs).

In addition to the air times below, The Dream Americano will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

Top Rank Presents: The Dream Americano

Date Network Time (ET) Sun Mar 19 ESPNEWS 6 p.m. ESPN Deportes* 8 p.m. Mon Mar 20 ESPN2 3:30 a.m. Tue Mar 21 ESPN2 2 a.m. Thu Mar 23 ESPNEWS 9:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes* 8:30 p.m. ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Fri Mar 24 ESPN2 2 a.m. Sat Mar 25 ESPN2 6:30 a.m. ESPNEWS 12:30 p.m. ESPN2 3:30 p.m. *Spanish Subtitles

