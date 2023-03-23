UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vera vs. Sandhagen Live from San Antonio: Saturday, March 25, Exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vera vs. Sandhagen, live from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX this Saturday, March 25, exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vera vs. Sandhagen at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

In the main event, surging No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera (20-7) takes on No. 5 ranked Cory Sandhagen (15-4). Vera arrives on a four-fight winning streak and hopes to secure a title shot by knocking out his opponent. Sandhagen looks to halt Vera’s momentum and stake his claim for a shot at the belt.

In the co-main event, former women’s bantamweight champion and current No. 3 ranked Holly Holm (14-6) battles No. 6 Yana Santos (14-6). Holm returns to the Octagon hoping to cement her legacy in the sport and defend her spot in the rankings. Santos returns after giving birth to her first child with her husband, former title challenger Thiago Santos, looking to rebound from her last appearance and crack the division’s Top 5.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 3/24 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vera vs. Sandhagen ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vera vs. Sandhagen ESPN2 Sat. 3/25 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vera vs. Sandhagen (Prelims) ESPN,

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented Modelo: Vera vs. Sandhagen (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vera vs. Sandhagen ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)