UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Yan vs. Dvalishvili Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, March 11, Exclusively on ESPN+

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

Main Card at 6 p.m. ET, Prelims at 3 p.m. ET

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Yan vs. Dvalishvili, live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas this Saturday, March 11, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Yan vs. Dvalishvili at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main card is headlined by an anticipated fight in the bantamweight division as former champ and No. 2 UFC ranked contender Petr Yan (16-4) squares off with No. 3 Merab Dvalishvili (15-4). Yan sets forth to deliver a statement performance and find his way back to the championship. Dvalishvili looks to secure his ninth consecutive win by defeating another former champion and stake his claim for a title shot.

In the co-main event, No. 8 ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov (35-10) battles No. 14 Alexandr Romanov (16-1). Volkov looks to break into the Top 5 and secure a second straight win while Romanov aims to secure the biggest win of his career and return to the winning track.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 3/10 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Yan vs. Dvalishvili ESPN2
Sat. 3/11 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Yan vs. Dvalishvili (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka:: Yan vs. Dvalishvili (Main Card)
9 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Yan vs. Dvalishvili

*Immediately following Main Event. 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili  

 

 

 

 

ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
Co-Main Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov
Undercard Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
Undercard Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo
Undercard Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez
Undercard Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj
4 p.m. Feature Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski
Undercard Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant
Undercard Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd
Undercard Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
Undercard Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich
Undercard Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely
Undercard Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva
Undercard Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden

 

