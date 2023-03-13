XFL and ESPN Update Week Seven Schedule

The XFL today announced updates to its 2023 schedule in partnership with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN, the exclusive broadcast partner of the XFL.

Updates:

(Week 5) Sunday, March 19: Arlington Renegades vs. San Antonio Brahmas at the Alamodome is now scheduled for 9:00 pm ET/8:00 pm CT and will be broadcast on ESPN2

Arlington Renegades vs. San Antonio Brahmas at the Alamodome is now scheduled for 9:00 pm ET/8:00 pm CT and will be broadcast on ESPN2 Saturday, April 1: San Antonio Brahmas vs. Vegas Vipers at Cashman Field, is now scheduled for 3 pm ET/12 pm PT and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The game was previously scheduled for 6 p.m. ET/3 PM PT

Saturday, April 1 : D.C. Defenders vs. Orlando Guardians at Camping World Stadium, is now scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN. The game was previously scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 7 p.m. ET

: D.C. Defenders vs. Orlando Guardians at Camping World Stadium, is now scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN. The game was previously scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, April 2: St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Houston Roughnecks, is scheduled for 2 pm ET/1PM CT and will be broadcast on ESPN. The game was previously scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT

All 43 XFL games (40 regular season games, two playoffs, one championship) are featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and FX.

All XFL games are streamed on ESPN+ in the US and simulcast in 142 countries worldwide.

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions: XFL North (D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers) and XFL South (Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas).

ABOUT XFL

The XFL is a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and an enhanced 360-degree game experience. Anchored in world-class football, the XFL brings entertainment and innovation to advance the sport, expand player opportunities, and change the way that fans experience the game. The XFL has eight teams in Arlington (TX), Houston (TX), Las Vegas (NV), Orlando (FL), San Antonio (TX), Seattle (WA), St. Louis (MO), and Washington D.C. The XFL is owned by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners and launched in February 2023.