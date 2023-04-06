2022-23 NBA Regular Season Culminates with April 9 Doubleheader on ESPN

The 2022-23 NBA regular season culminates on Sunday, April 9, with an ESPN doubleheader featuring matchups with postseason implications. At 1 p.m. ET, the Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks. At 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will host the Utah Jazz.

Mark Jones will provide commentary for the Hawks vs. Celtics game alongside analyst Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. Dave Pasch will be joined by analyst and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke on the call, with Katie George reporting.

ESPN NBA regular season finale coverage:

Time (ET) Game Platforms 1 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics ESPN, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN, ESPN App

-30-