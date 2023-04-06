2023 PFL Regular Season Continues With PFL 2 On Friday, April 7 At 7:00 p.m. ET

2022 PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion Larissa Pacheco and Julia Budd headline PFL 2

Biaggio Ali-Walsh Faces Isaiah Figueroa in Amateur Fight

2023 PFL 2 Live From The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, Tickets Available Now

PFL 2 Airs Live at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and then Action Continues on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET

The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, continues their 2023 Regular Season action this Friday, April 7 on ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The second PFL Regular Season event of 2023 will be live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas headlined by 2022 Women’s Featherweight Champion Larissa Pacheco, as she looks for her second PFL World Championship, and will match up against Julia Budd.

The event will air on ESPN+ beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET with the action continuing on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.

In the co-main event, 2021 PFL Heavyweight Champion Bruno Cappelozza returns to the PFL SmartCage in a battle against 2022 PFL Heavyweight Runner-Up, Matheus Scheffel.

2023 PFL 2: Women’s Featherweights and Heavyweights (All times ET)

10:00 p.m. ET Women’s Featherweight Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd ESPN2,

ESPN Deportes,

ESPN+ (Simulcast) Heavyweight Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel Women’s Featherweight Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd Lightweight

*Amateur Fight Biaggio Ali-Walsh vs. Isaiah Figueroa