2023 PFL Regular Season Continues With PFL 2 On Friday, April 7 At 7:00 p.m. ET
2022 PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion Larissa Pacheco and Julia Budd headline PFL 2
Biaggio Ali-Walsh Faces Isaiah Figueroa in Amateur Fight
2023 PFL 2 Live From The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, Tickets Available Now
PFL 2 Airs Live at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and then Action Continues on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET
The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, continues their 2023 Regular Season action this Friday, April 7 on ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The second PFL Regular Season event of 2023 will be live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas headlined by 2022 Women’s Featherweight Champion Larissa Pacheco, as she looks for her second PFL World Championship, and will match up against Julia Budd.
The event will air on ESPN+ beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET with the action continuing on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.
In the co-main event, 2021 PFL Heavyweight Champion Bruno Cappelozza returns to the PFL SmartCage in a battle against 2022 PFL Heavyweight Runner-Up, Matheus Scheffel.
2023 PFL 2: Women’s Featherweights and Heavyweights (All times ET)
|10:00 p.m. ET
|Women’s Featherweight
|Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd
|ESPN2,
ESPN Deportes,
ESPN+ (Simulcast)
|Heavyweight
|Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel
|Women’s Featherweight
|Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd
|Lightweight
*Amateur Fight
|Biaggio Ali-Walsh vs. Isaiah Figueroa
|7:00 p.m. ET
|Heavyweight
|Renan Ferreira vs. Rizvan Kuniev
|ESPN+
|Heavyweight
|Marcelo Nunes vs. Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|Danilo Marques vs. Yorgan De Castro
|Women’s Featherweight
|Martina Jindrova vs. Amber Leibrock
|Women’s Featherweight
|Evelyn Martins vs. Karolina Sobek
|Women’s Featherweight
|Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Yoko Higashi