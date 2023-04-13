2023 PFL Regular Season Resumes with PFL3 on Friday, April 14 At 7 p.m. ET
2022 PFL Welterweight Champion Sadibou Sy and Jarrah Al Silawi headline PFL 3
2023 PFL 3 Live From The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, Tickets Available Now
PFL 3 Airs Live at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ and then Action Continues Exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:30 p.m. ET
The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, returns with 2023 Regular Season action this Friday, April 14 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The third PFL Regular Season event of 2023 will be live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas headlined by 2022 Welterweight Champion Sadibou Sy in a matchup against Jarrah Al Silawi.
The event will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the action continuing exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:30 p.m. ET.
In the co-main event of the ESPN+ card, 2018 Welterweight Champion Magomed Magomedkerimov returns to the PFL SmartCage for a battle against Ben Egli, a PFL Regular Season newcomer looking to make a statement in his debut.
In the main event of the ESPN card, Olivier Aubin-Mercier will face PFL’s newest star Shane Burgos. The co-main event will see American Clay Collard take on Japan’s Yamato Nishikawa.
2023 PFL 3: Welterweights and Lightweights (All times ET)
|9:30 p.m.
|Welterweight
|Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al Silawi
|ESPN+
|Welterweight
|Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Ben Egli
|Lightweight
|Natan Schulte vs. Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|Raush Manfio vs. Alexander Martinez
|Welterweight
|Shane Mitchell vs. Nayib Lopez
|Lightweight
|Bruno Miranda vs. Ahmed Amir
|Welterweight – Showcase Fight
|Zach Juusola vs. Brandon Jenkins
|7:00 p.m.
|Lightweight
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Simulcast)
|Lightweight
|Clay Collard vs. Yamato Nishikawa
|Heavyweight
|Denis Goltsov vs. Cezar Ferreira
|Welterweight
|Carlos Leal vs. David Zawada
|Welterweight
|Magomed Umalatov vs. Dilano Taylor