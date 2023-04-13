2023 PFL Regular Season Resumes with PFL3 on Friday, April 14 At 7 p.m. ET

2022 PFL Welterweight Champion Sadibou Sy and Jarrah Al Silawi headline PFL 3

2023 PFL 3 Live From The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, Tickets Available Now

PFL 3 Airs Live at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ and then Action Continues Exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:30 p.m. ET

The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, returns with 2023 Regular Season action this Friday, April 14 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The third PFL Regular Season event of 2023 will be live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas headlined by 2022 Welterweight Champion Sadibou Sy in a matchup against Jarrah Al Silawi.

The event will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the action continuing exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:30 p.m. ET.

In the co-main event of the ESPN+ card, 2018 Welterweight Champion Magomed Magomedkerimov returns to the PFL SmartCage for a battle against Ben Egli, a PFL Regular Season newcomer looking to make a statement in his debut.

In the main event of the ESPN card, Olivier Aubin-Mercier will face PFL’s newest star Shane Burgos. The co-main event will see American Clay Collard take on Japan’s Yamato Nishikawa.

2023 PFL 3: Welterweights and Lightweights (All times ET)

9:30 p.m. Welterweight Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al Silawi ESPN+ Welterweight Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Ben Egli Lightweight Natan Schulte vs. Stevie Ray Lightweight Raush Manfio vs. Alexander Martinez Welterweight Shane Mitchell vs. Nayib Lopez Lightweight Bruno Miranda vs. Ahmed Amir Welterweight – Showcase Fight Zach Juusola vs. Brandon Jenkins