ACC Network Coverage of ACC Spring Championships Begins Saturday  

ACC Golf, Tennis, Rowing and Outdoor Track and Field Championships showcased exclusively on ACCNX

ACC Baseball, Softball and Women’s Lacrosse Championships featured on ACCN

Dedicated championship specials to air on ACCN

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is home for the conference’s spring championships with exclusive live coverage across the network’s platforms through May.

Viewers will see the crowning of ACC Champions in eight events – men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, rowing and women’s lacrosse on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App. Baseball and softball will have extensive coverage on the network, with championship games on ESPN2.

ACCNX Leads Off Spring Championships Coverage

ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of seven spring championships beginning with the ACC Women’s Golf Championship from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. ACCNX’s coverage includes match play semifinals and finals starting at 9 a.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16.

The ACC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championship will be played Wednesday, April 19 – Sunday, April 23 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C. ACCNX will carry both the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals on Saturday April 22 and Sunday, April 23, respectively. The women’s semifinals are set for 10 a.m., while men’s will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday’s title matches begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

The ACC Men’s Golf Championship match play semifinal and final are set to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday and Monday, April 23 and 24 on ACCNX. This year’s championship will be held at The Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C., April 21 – 24.

Expanded coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by NC State begins at noon Thursday, May 11 – Saturday, May 13. ACCN will re-air Saturday’s finals on Sunday, May 14. Start times for the live event coverage on ACCNX and the finals re-air will be announced in the coming days.

ACCNX will also have both the prelims and finals of the ACC Rowing Championship live from Lake Hartwell, S.C. on May 12 and 13. Times will be announced in the coming days.

ACC Women’s Lacrosse, Softball and Baseball Featured on ACC Network

All nine games of the newly expanded ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally will be televised on ACCN, April 23-30. The tournament begins at campus sites for the first round on Sunday, April 23, before moving to American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., for the quarterfinals (Wednesday, April 26), semifinals (Friday, April 28) and championship (Sunday, April 30). ACCN will also have live studio coverage surrounding the women’s lacrosse championship semifinal and title games.

Coverage of the ACC Softball Championship, hosted by Notre Dame, on ACCN begins with first round play on Wednesday, May 10 at 1 and 3:30 p.m. The quarterfinals follow on Thursday, May 11 at 11 a.m., 1:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m., while the semifinals are set for 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12. ESPN2 has the title game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. ACCN will have live studio coverage surrounding the softball championship between each first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal game.

ACC Baseball Championship Coverage on ACCN

ACCN will have four days of pool play and the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship May 23-28 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) in Durham, N.C. ESPN2 will televise the ACC Baseball Championship on Sunday, May 28. Details on ACCN’s surrounding live studio coverage from the DBAP will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dedicated Championship Specials

Additionally, ACCN will have dedicated “best of the championship” programming for women’s golf (Monday, May 1 at 7 p.m.), men’s golf (Monday, May 1 at 9 p.m.), women’s tennis (Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.) and men’s tennis (Tuesday, May 9 at 9 p.m.). Each championship special will feature the best moments from the championship, including highlights and interviews with head coaches and student-athletes.

ACC Women’s Golf Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, Apr 15 9 a.m. ACC Women’s Golf Championship Semifinal Match Play ACCNX Sun, Apr 16 9 a.m. ACC Women’s Golf Championship Final Round ACCNX Mon, May 1 7 p.m. ACC Women’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Tennis Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, Apr 22 10 a.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Semifinals ACCNX Sun, Apr 23 10 a.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX Tue, May 9 7 p.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Men’s Tennis Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, Apr 22 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Semifinals ACCNX Sun, Apr 23 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX Tue, May 9 9 p.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Men’s Golf Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, Apr 23 9 a.m. ACC Men’s Golf Championship Semifinal Match Play ACCNX Mon, Apr 24 9 a.m. ACC Men’s Golf Championship Final Round ACCNX Mon, May 1 9 p.m. ACC Men’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, April 23 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally First Round ACCN Wed, April 26 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 4 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 6:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Fri, April 28 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally Semifinal 1 ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, April 30 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally ACCN

ACC Men’s Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Thu, May 11 TBA ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1 ACCNX TBA ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1 ACCNX Fri, May 12 TBA ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2 ACCNX TBA ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2 ACCNX Sat, May 13 TBA ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCNX TBA ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCNX Sun, May 14 TBA ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCN

ACC Softball Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Wed, May 10 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round ACCN Thu, May 11 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinals ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinals ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinals ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinals ACCN Fri, May 12 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinals ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinals ACCN Sat, May 13 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Final ESPN2

ACC Rowing Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Fri, May 12 TBA ACC Rowing Championship Prelims ACCNX Sat, May 13 TBA ACC Rowing Championship Finals ACCNX

ACC Baseball Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Tue, May 23 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 1 ACCN 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 1 ACCN 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 1 ACCN Wed, May 24 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 2 ACCN 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 2 ACCN 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 2 ACCN Thu, May 25 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 3 ACCN 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 3 ACCN 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 3 ACCN Fri, May 26 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 4 ACCN 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 4 ACCN 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 4 ACCN Sat, May 27 1 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Semifinal 1 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, May 28 Noon ACC Baseball Championship Title Game ESPN2

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.