ACC Network Coverage of ACC Spring Championships Begins Saturday
- ACC Golf, Tennis, Rowing and Outdoor Track and Field Championships showcased exclusively on ACCNX
- ACC Baseball, Softball and Women’s Lacrosse Championships featured on ACCN
- Dedicated championship specials to air on ACCN
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is home for the conference’s spring championships with exclusive live coverage across the network’s platforms through May.
Viewers will see the crowning of ACC Champions in eight events – men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, rowing and women’s lacrosse on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App. Baseball and softball will have extensive coverage on the network, with championship games on ESPN2.
ACCNX Leads Off Spring Championships Coverage
ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of seven spring championships beginning with the ACC Women’s Golf Championship from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. ACCNX’s coverage includes match play semifinals and finals starting at 9 a.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16.
The ACC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championship will be played Wednesday, April 19 – Sunday, April 23 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C. ACCNX will carry both the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals on Saturday April 22 and Sunday, April 23, respectively. The women’s semifinals are set for 10 a.m., while men’s will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday’s title matches begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.
The ACC Men’s Golf Championship match play semifinal and final are set to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday and Monday, April 23 and 24 on ACCNX. This year’s championship will be held at The Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C., April 21 – 24.
Expanded coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by NC State begins at noon Thursday, May 11 – Saturday, May 13. ACCN will re-air Saturday’s finals on Sunday, May 14. Start times for the live event coverage on ACCNX and the finals re-air will be announced in the coming days.
ACCNX will also have both the prelims and finals of the ACC Rowing Championship live from Lake Hartwell, S.C. on May 12 and 13. Times will be announced in the coming days.
ACC Women’s Lacrosse, Softball and Baseball Featured on ACC Network
All nine games of the newly expanded ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally will be televised on ACCN, April 23-30. The tournament begins at campus sites for the first round on Sunday, April 23, before moving to American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., for the quarterfinals (Wednesday, April 26), semifinals (Friday, April 28) and championship (Sunday, April 30). ACCN will also have live studio coverage surrounding the women’s lacrosse championship semifinal and title games.
Coverage of the ACC Softball Championship, hosted by Notre Dame, on ACCN begins with first round play on Wednesday, May 10 at 1 and 3:30 p.m. The quarterfinals follow on Thursday, May 11 at 11 a.m., 1:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m., while the semifinals are set for 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12. ESPN2 has the title game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. ACCN will have live studio coverage surrounding the softball championship between each first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal game.
ACC Baseball Championship Coverage on ACCN
ACCN will have four days of pool play and the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship May 23-28 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) in Durham, N.C. ESPN2 will televise the ACC Baseball Championship on Sunday, May 28. Details on ACCN’s surrounding live studio coverage from the DBAP will be announced in the coming weeks.
Dedicated Championship Specials
Additionally, ACCN will have dedicated “best of the championship” programming for women’s golf (Monday, May 1 at 7 p.m.), men’s golf (Monday, May 1 at 9 p.m.), women’s tennis (Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.) and men’s tennis (Tuesday, May 9 at 9 p.m.). Each championship special will feature the best moments from the championship, including highlights and interviews with head coaches and student-athletes.
ACC Women’s Golf Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sat, Apr 15
|9 a.m.
|ACC Women’s Golf Championship Semifinal Match Play
|ACCNX
|Sun, Apr 16
|9 a.m.
|ACC Women’s Golf Championship Final Round
|ACCNX
|Mon, May 1
|7 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Golf Championship
|ACCN
ACC Women’s Tennis Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sat, Apr 22
|10 a.m.
|ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Semifinals
|ACCNX
|Sun, Apr 23
|10 a.m.
|ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Final
|ACCNX
|Tue, May 9
|7 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Tennis Championship
|ACCN
ACC Men’s Tennis Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sat, Apr 22
|2 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Semifinals
|ACCNX
|Sun, Apr 23
|2 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Final
|ACCNX
|Tue, May 9
|9 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Tennis Championship
|ACCN
ACC Men’s Golf Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sun, Apr 23
|9 a.m.
|ACC Men’s Golf Championship Semifinal Match Play
|ACCNX
|Mon, Apr 24
|9 a.m.
|ACC Men’s Golf Championship Final Round
|ACCNX
|Mon, May 1
|9 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Golf Championship
|ACCN
ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sun, April 23
|Noon
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally
First Round
|ACCN
|Wed, April 26
|11 a.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally
Quarterfinal 1
|ACCN
|1:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally
Quarterfinal 2
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally
Quarterfinal 3
|ACCN
|6:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally
Quarterfinal 4
|ACCN
|Fri, April 28
|1 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally
Semifinal 1
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal 2
|ACCN
|Sun, April 30
|Noon
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Presented by Ally
|ACCN
ACC Men’s Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Thu, May 11
|TBA
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1
|ACCNX
|TBA
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1
|ACCNX
|Fri, May 12
|TBA
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2
|ACCNX
|TBA
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2
|ACCNX
|Sat, May 13
|TBA
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3
|ACCNX
|TBA
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3
|ACCNX
|Sun, May 14
|TBA
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3
|ACCN
ACC Softball Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Wed, May 10
|1 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship First Round
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship First Round
|ACCN
|Thu, May 11
|11 a.m.
|ACC Softball Championship
Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|1:30 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship
Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship
Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship
Quarterfinals
|ACCN
|Fri, May 12
|1 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship
Semifinals
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship
Semifinals
|ACCN
|Sat, May 13
|1 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Softball Championship
Final
|ESPN2
ACC Rowing Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Fri, May 12
|TBA
|ACC Rowing Championship Prelims
|ACCNX
|Sat, May 13
|TBA
|ACC Rowing Championship Finals
|ACCNX
ACC Baseball Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Tue, May 23
|11 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play Day 1
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play Day 1
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play Day 1
|ACCN
|Wed, May 24
|11 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play Day 2
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play Day 2
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play Day 2
|ACCN
|Thu, May 25
|11 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play Day 3
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play Day 3
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play Day 3
|ACCN
|Fri, May 26
|11 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play Day 4
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play Day 4
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play Day 4
|ACCN
|Sat, May 27
|1 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Semifinal 1
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Semifinal 2
|ACCN
|Sun, May 28
|Noon
|ACC Baseball Championship
Title Game
|ESPN2
