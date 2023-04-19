AUDIO: 2023 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay – April 19, 2023

On April 19, ESPN Senior NFL Draft analyst, Todd McShay held his second 2023 NFL Draft media call. McShay discussed his latest mock draft and answered questions from the media on the upcoming NFL Draft.

McShay’s latest mock draft can be found here. His next, and final, mock draft is slated to be released on Thursday, April 27.

ESPN’s coverage plans for the 2023 NFL Draft can be found here.

Please Note: Timestamps of topics discussed can be found below the video.

01:01 – On the Canadian Draft prospects (Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron, Illinois S Sydney Brown, Illinois RB Chase Brown, Ole Miss DE Tius Robinson & Eastern Mich OL Sidy Sow)

05:57 – On the top CBs in the Draft

09:14 – On Georgia OT Broderick Jones

11:36 – On Texas RB Bijan Robinson and Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

16:50 – On taking a CB in the top-10

20:45 – On DT Georgia Jalen Carter projected to go to the Seahawks

23:51 – On the Raiders potentially trading back

26:10 – On what side of the ball the Steelers should focus on

29:20 – On positional designations

32:13 – On Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, LB Robert Beal Jr. & CB Kelee Ringo

37:00 – On if more teams will be interested in Day 3 QBs

41:28 – On Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

44:57 – On Florida QB Anthony Richardson

48:26 – On Clemson’s top prospects

52:00 – On the Ravens potentially trading down

54:28 – On the best-case scenario for the Titans in the first round

57:40 – On what the Jets should do this year after a successful Draft in 2022