AUDIO: 2023 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay
On April 5, ESPN Senior NFL Draft analyst, Todd McShay held his first 2023 NFL Draft media call. McShay discussed his latest mock draft and answered questions from the media on the upcoming NFL Draft.
McShay’s latest mock draft can be found here. His next mock draft is slated to be released on Tuesday, April 18.
ESPN’s extensive NFL Draft multi-platform programming can be found here, with more information available in the coming weeks.
AUDIO OF TODAY’S CALL CAN BE FOUND HERE.
Timestamps and topics discussed:
01:15 – On the WR class this year; specifically, Boston College’s Zay Flowers
05:57 – On Texas’s Bijon Robinson
09:35 – On Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud vs. Alabama’s Bryce Young
13:41 – On WRs and who will be available for the Giants at pick 25
20:20 – On who the Vikings should pick on Day Two
23:45 – On Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Illinois’s Devon Witherspoon & Georgia’s Nolan Smith
27:55 – On the difficulty of evaluating QBs in the NFL
33:45 – On the off-the-ball LB class this year
36:20 – On the Raiders potentially trading-up to pick Florida’s Anthony Richardson
38:00 – On the CB class this year
41:40 – On the QB class this year and potential trades to move-up
45:40 – On Ferris State’s Caleb Murphy
47:18 – On McShay’s mock draft in terms of the Eagles
51:05 – On who could be an edge-rush steal in the middle to late rounds
53:10 – On the TE class this year
57:05 – On the likelihood the Titans trade-up
59:56 – On what position the Packers should address in the first round
01:03:20 – On McShay’s mock draft in terms of the Buccaneers trading-up
01:05:50 – On Old Dominion’s Zack Kuntz and NC State’s Chandler Zavala
01:07:40 – On the nickel-slot CBs