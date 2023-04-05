AUDIO: 2023 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay

On April 5, ESPN Senior NFL Draft analyst, Todd McShay held his first 2023 NFL Draft media call. McShay discussed his latest mock draft and answered questions from the media on the upcoming NFL Draft.

McShay’s latest mock draft can be found here. His next mock draft is slated to be released on Tuesday, April 18.

ESPN’s extensive NFL Draft multi-platform programming can be found here, with more information available in the coming weeks.

AUDIO OF TODAY’S CALL CAN BE FOUND HERE.

Timestamps and topics discussed:

01:15 – On the WR class this year; specifically, Boston College’s Zay Flowers

05:57 – On Texas’s Bijon Robinson

09:35 – On Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud vs. Alabama’s Bryce Young

13:41 – On WRs and who will be available for the Giants at pick 25

20:20 – On who the Vikings should pick on Day Two

23:45 – On Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Illinois’s Devon Witherspoon & Georgia’s Nolan Smith

27:55 – On the difficulty of evaluating QBs in the NFL

33:45 – On the off-the-ball LB class this year

36:20 – On the Raiders potentially trading-up to pick Florida’s Anthony Richardson

38:00 – On the CB class this year

41:40 – On the QB class this year and potential trades to move-up

45:40 – On Ferris State’s Caleb Murphy

47:18 – On McShay’s mock draft in terms of the Eagles

51:05 – On who could be an edge-rush steal in the middle to late rounds

53:10 – On the TE class this year

57:05 – On the likelihood the Titans trade-up

59:56 – On what position the Packers should address in the first round

01:03:20 – On McShay’s mock draft in terms of the Buccaneers trading-up

01:05:50 – On Old Dominion’s Zack Kuntz and NC State’s Chandler Zavala

01:07:40 – On the nickel-slot CBs