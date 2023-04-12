ESPN Gears up for Stanley Cup Playoffs with Marketing Activations

This April, ESPN is preparing for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a variety of marketing activations that will get fans ready for one of the greatest professional tournaments in sports.

The postseason puck officially drops April 17, and ESPN is commemorating the postseason with a new Stanley Cup Anthem “Yeah, That Could Happen” that highlights the competitive balance across the NHL and reinforces that anything is possible during playoff hockey.

The spot features numerous Stanley Cup contending teams such as the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, and stars like Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, among others, with Hot Chocolate’s ‘Every 1’s a Winner’ as the soundtrack for the campaign.

ZAMBONI® MACHINES IN THE CITY

Hockey fans in New York and Boston will recognize a familiar vehicle roaming the city streets during the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. ESPN has outfitted double decker buses with Zamboni® ice resurfacing machine skins in these cities to celebrate the postseason being back for fans across the country.

STANLEY CUP TOUR

The trophy with the social media handle @StanleyCup is set for an ABC and ESPN Tour with stops across network shows that began April 8 and continue throughout the month.

ABC Hockey Saturday: April 8

KayRod Alt-Cast: April 16

Good Morning America: April 17

Get Up! & First Take: April 17

Disneyland: April 29-30

“The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the best stretches on the sports calendar in any given time,” said Emeka Ofodile, Vice President, Sport Marketing, ESPN. “From our NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Anthem to a double-decker Zamboni bus activation, and a multi-city tour of one of the most prestigious trophies in sports, we are ready for fans to get hyped for playoff hockey.”