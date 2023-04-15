ESPN Teams Up with Award-Winning Artist H.E.R. to Tell Story of the NBA Playoffs “Journey”

ESPN has teamed up with award-winning artist and NBA fan H.E.R. to tell the story of the 16 teams beginning “The Journey” through the NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel, which begin this weekend with five nationally-televised games across ESPN platforms.

“The Journey,” a new, unreleased song by H.E.R. and legendary songwriter Diane Warren, will be included within various in-game ESPN production elements, including vignettes voiced over by H.E.R. The vignettes and additional production elements outline, through song lyrics, the unique paths through the NBA Playoffs for all 16 teams.

Tim Corrigan, ESPN Vice President, Production:

“The NBA regular season is one long journey, and then you get to the NBA Playoffs, which is a journey of its own. All 16 teams have their own paths to accomplishing their goal of an NBA Championship. And, as the song says, ‘it’s a hell of a ride.’ We are honored that H.E.R chose to team up with ESPN to help introduce this song to the world. It’s another great example of what we can do at the intersection of sports and music.”

“As an NBA fan, I’m so grateful to be part of this year’s ‘Journey’ to the NBA Finals,” said H.E.R.

Two additional H.E.R. songs will be used within ESPN’s coverage of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, including a second unreleased song, “Glory,” and “We Going Crazy,” by DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R.

“The Journey” is coming soon via RCA Records.

