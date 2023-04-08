BasketballNBA
ESPN to Televise 2023 AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament April 12 and April 14
ESPN’s Coverage of the NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel Begins April 15
The 2023 AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament will be held April 11-14, with ESPN exclusively airing three games. ESPN will televise two matchups on Wednesday, April 12: the Chicago Bulls (10th seed) vs. the Toronto Raptors (9th seed), and Western Conference 9th seed vs. 10th seed. On Friday, April 14, ESPN will televise the Western Conference 7th seed vs. 8th seed loser vs. the 9th seed vs. 10th seed winner.
Play-In Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform(s)
|Wed, Apr 12
|TBD
|Chicago Bulls vs.
Toronto Raptors
|ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
|Wed, Apr 12
|TBD
|Western Conference 10th seed vs.
Western Conference 9th seed
|ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
|Fri, Apr 14
|TBD
|Western Conference 7th seed vs. 8th seed loser vs.
Western Conference 9th seed vs. 10th seed winner
|ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
ESPN’s coverage of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel will begin on Saturday, April 15, and include exclusive coverage of the NBA Western Conference Finals on ESPN Presented by AT&T 5G and the NBA Finals on ABC Presented by YouTube TV.
More schedule details will be forthcoming.
