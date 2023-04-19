Exclusively on ESPN+: PGA TOUR LIVE Four-Stream Coverage of Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana

Unique team event with TOUR players competing with partners in four-ball and foursome formats

Marquee and Featured groups include defending champions Cantlay, Schauffele

Also Fitzpatrick, Homa, Morikawa, Burns, Horschel, Kim, Dahmen, Theegala, Daly, Duval

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, April 23

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week with exclusive, four-stream coverage of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., a unique team event in which TOUR players compete with a partner in two alternating scoring formats each day of the tournament.

On Thursday and Saturday, the pairs play four-ball , with each golfer playing his own ball and recording the lower score for each hole.

, with each golfer playing his own ball and recording the lower score for each hole. The format switches to foursomes on Friday and Sunday, with each pair alternating shots using a single ball on every hole.

on Friday and Sunday, with each pair alternating shots using a single ball on every hole. Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET, continues through Sunday, April 23.

Marquee and Featured groups include defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, currently Nos. 4 and 5 in the World Golf Ranking, respectively; last week’s winner of the RBC Heritage Matt Fitzpatrick partnered with his younger brother Alex; and a pair of all-time TOUR veterans and major winners playing together: John Daly and David Duval.

The Featured Holes feed will capture four par-3 holes at TPC Louisiana : Nos. 3, 9, 14, and 17.

: Nos. 3, 9, 14, and 17. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | April 20

FOUR-BALL

Main Feed starts at 8 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:45 a.m. ET

Morikawa & Homa | Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick (Cal Brothers, Actual Brothers)

Collin Morikawa – No. 13 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Max Homa – No. 7 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, two wins this season (Fortinet Championship, Farmers Insurance Open), six-time TOUR winner

Matt Fitzpatrick – Won last week’s RBC Heritage in playoff over Jordan Spieth, No. 8 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, eight wins on DP World Tour

Alex Fitzpatrick – Matt Fitzpatrick’s younger brother, turned pro in June 2022

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Defending Champions

Cantlay & Schauffele | Kim & Kim

Patrick Cantlay – Defending Zurich Classic of New Orleans champion with Schauffele, No. 4 world ranking, No. 8 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Xander Schauffele – No. 5 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

Tom Kim – No. 19 world ranking, No. 15 in FedExCup standings, first two career wins in 2022 (Shriners Children’s Open, Wyndham Championship)

Si Woo Kim – Won 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, four-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Im & Mitchell | Theegala & Suh

Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Keith Mitchell – TOUR winner (2019 The Honda Classic)

Sahith Theegala– Finished 9th at 2023 Masters, in 2022 finished T-2 at Travelers Championship and third at WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Justin Suh – 2022 Korn Ferry Tour champion, 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year

Burns & Horschel | English & Hoge

Sam Burns – No. 12 world ranking, five-time TOUR winner, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge)

Billy Horschel – Seven-time TOUR winner, 2022 Memorial Tournament champion, 2014 FedExCup champion, two-time winner of Zurich Classic of New Orleans (2018, 2013)

Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner

Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Daly & Duval | List & Norlander

John Daly – Two-time major champion (1995 Open Championship, 1991 PGA Championship), five-time TOUR winner

David Duval – 13-time TOUR winner, 2001 Open Championship winner

Luke List – TOUR winner (2022 Farmers Insurance Open)

Henrik Norlander – Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner

Dahmen & McCarthy | Kitayama & Montgomery

Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

Denny McCarthy – Korn Ferry Tour winner

Kurt Kitayama – Won 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational for first career TOUR title

Taylor Montgomery – Four top 10 finishes this season

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Dahmen & McCarthy | Kitayama & Montgomery

– Dahmen & McCarthy | Kitayama & Montgomery Featured Group – Cantlay & Schauffele | Kim & Kim

– Cantlay & Schauffele | Kim & Kim Featured Hole – No. 9 | Par 3

– No. 9 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

FRIDAY | April 21

FOURSOMES

Main Feed starts at 9 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9:45 a.m. ET

Cantlay & Schauffele | Kim & Kim

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Morikawa & Homa | Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick

Featured Groups | 9:30 a.m. ET

Daly & Duval | List & Norlander

Dahmen & McCarthy | Kitayama & Montgomery

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Im & Mitchell | Theegala & Suh

Burns & Horschel | English & Hoge

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Morikawa & Homa | Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick

– Morikawa & Homa | Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick Featured Group –Burns & Horschel | English & Hoge

–Burns & Horschel | English & Hoge Featured Hole – No. 9 | Par 3

– No. 9 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut groups and tee times are announced.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.9 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

