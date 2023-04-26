Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: First Ever PGA TOUR Event Presented in Spanish at Mexico Open at Vidanta

Four-feed coverage all four days of the event includes one stream in Spanish

Thursday’s Marquee Group includes world No. 1 Jon Rahm

Coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, April 30

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Exclusive, four-feed coverage of the Mexico Open at Vidanta on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ this week will include the first-ever Spanish-language presentation in the U.S. of a PGA TOUR event, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8:45 a.m. ET , including a Main Feed presented in both English and Spanish , and a Marquee Group featuring Jon Rahm , the world’s No. 1 player, current FedExCup points leader, reigning Masters champion, Mexico Open at Vidanta defending champion, and a native of Spain.

, including a , and a Marquee Group featuring , the world’s No. 1 player, current FedExCup points leader, reigning Masters champion, Mexico Open at Vidanta defending champion, and a native of Spain. Dating back to 1944, the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is considered the country’s national championship , and made its debut on the PGA TOUR last year as an official FedExCup event.

, and made its debut on the PGA TOUR last year as an official FedExCup event. In addition to Rahm, Marquee and Featured groups include major champions and recent TOUR winners including Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, Nico Echaverría, Cameron Champ, Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, and more.

including Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, Nico Echaverría, Cameron Champ, Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, and more. The Featured Hole feed in the afternoon will showcase Vidanta’s par-3 No. 17 .

. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | April 27

Main Feed | 8:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed in Spanish | 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9:15 a.m. ET

Jon Rahm – No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup rankings, defending Mexico Open at Vidanta champion, four wins in 2023 (Masters, The Genesis Invitational, The American Express, Sentry Tournament of Champions), 2021 U.S. Open champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 10 wins on DP World Tour

Emiliano Grillo – TOUR winner (2016 Frys.com Open), 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Alex Norén – 10 wins on DP World Tour

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Cameron Champ – Three-time TOUR winner

Luke List – TOUR winner (2022 Farmers Insurance Open)

Brandon Matthews – Korn Ferry Tour winner

Featured Groups | 9:15 a.m. ET

Gary Woodland – Four-time TOUR winner, 2019 U.S. Open champion

Lucas Glover – Four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion

Austin Smotherman – Korn Ferry Tour winner, 2018 Mexico Open champion

Richy Werenski – TOUR winner (2020 Barracuda Championship)

Matt Wallace – TOUR winner (2023 Corales Puntacana Championship)

Garrick Higgo – TOUR winner (2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Nico Echavarría – TOUR winner (2023 Puerto Rico Open)

Tony Finau – No. 11 in current FedExCup standings, No. 16 world ranking, won three times in 2022 (Cadence Bank Houston Open, 3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic)

Camilo Villegas – Four-time TOUR winner

Francesco Molinari – 2018 Open Champion, three-time TOUR winner, six DP World Tour wins

Erik Van Rooyen – TOUR winner (2021 Barracuda Championship)

Chez Reavie – Three-time TOUR winner

At 3:30 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Groups – one presented in English and the other presented in both Spanish and English – and one Featured Hole stream.

Featured Group – Nico Echavarria / Tony Finau / Camilo Villegas

– Nico Echavarria / Tony Finau / Camilo Villegas Featured Group – Cameron Champ / Luke List / Brandon Matthews

– Cameron Champ / Luke List / Brandon Matthews Featured Group in Spanish – Nico Echavarria / Tony Finau / Camilo Villegas

– Nico Echavarria / Tony Finau / Camilo Villegas Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

FRIDAY | April 29

Main Feed | 8:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed in Spanish | 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9:15 a.m. ET

Nico Echavarria / Tony Finau / Camilo Villegas

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Gary Woodland / Lucas Glover / Austin Smotherman

Featured Groups | 9:15 a.m. ET

Cameron Champ / Luke List / Brandon Matthews

Francesco Molinari / Erik Van Rooyen / Chez Reavie

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jon Rahm / Emiliano Grillo / Alex Noren

Richy Werenski / Matt Wallace / Garrick Higgo

At 3:30 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Groups – one presented in English and the other presented in both Spanish and English – and one Featured Hole stream.

Featured Group – Jon Rahm / Emiliano Grillo / Alex Noren

– Jon Rahm / Emiliano Grillo / Alex Noren Featured Group – Gary Woodland / Lucas Glover / Austin Smotherman

– Gary Woodland / Lucas Glover / Austin Smotherman Featured Group in Spanish – Jon Rahm / Emiliano Grillo / Alex Noren

– Jon Rahm / Emiliano Grillo / Alex Noren Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Mexico Open at Vidanta | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 27 8:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Main Feed in Spanish 9:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Emiliano Grillo / Alex Noren ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Cameron Champ / Luke List / Brandon Matthews Featured Groups Gary Woodland / Lucas Glover / Austin Smotherman Richy Werenski / Matt Wallace / Garrick Higgo ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Nico Echavarria / Tony Finau / Camilo Villegas Francesco Molinari / Erik Van Rooyen / Chez Reavie 3:30 p.m. Featured Groups Nico Echavarria / Tony Finau / Camilo Villegas Cameron Champ / Luke List / Brandon Matthews Featured Group in Spanish Nico Echavarria / Tony Finau / Camilo Villegas Featured Hole No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, April 28 8:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Main Feed in Spanish 9:15 a.m. Marquee Group Nico Echavarria / Tony Finau / Camilo Villegas ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Gary Woodland / Lucas Glover / Austin Smotherman Featured Groups Cameron Champ / Luke List / Brandon Matthews Francesco Molinari / Erik Van Rooyen / Chez Reavie ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jon Rahm / Emiliano Grillo / Alex Noren Richy Werenski / Matt Wallace / Garrick Higgo 3:30 p.m. Featured Groups Jon Rahm / Emiliano Grillo / Alex Noren Gary Woodland / Lucas Glover / Austin Smotherman Featured Group in Spanish Jon Rahm / Emiliano Grillo / Alex Noren Featured Hole No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.9 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

###