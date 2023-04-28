FC Barcelona, Real Madrid in Action on Saturday; Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München in Close Bundesliga Title Race; and more on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, April 28 – May 1

- All LaLiga Matchday 32 games on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and select matches on ESPN Deportes
- Bundesliga’s top team Borussia Dortmund kicks off a slate of nine Matchday 30 games this weekend
LaLiga
After losing their Matchday 31 games on the road this week (Girona 4-2 Real Madrid on Tuesday; and Rayo Vallecano 2-1 FC Barcelona on Wednesday), FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, the top-two teams in LaLiga return to action on Saturday. Real Madrid will host UD Almeira at 12:30 p.m. ET, while FC Barcelona hosts Real Betis at 3 p.m. Both matches will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and will be available on ESPN Deportes.
On Sunday at 3 p.m., Antoine Griezmann leads third-ranked Atlético de Madrid as they face Real Valladolid at Estadio José Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platforms
|Fri, Apr 28
|3 p.m.
|Osasuna vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Apr 29
|10:15 a.m.
|Elche CF vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. UD Almeira
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Apr 30
|8 a.m.
|Cádiz CF vs. Valencia CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Villarreal CF vs. RC Celta
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|RCD Espanyol vs. Getafe CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Valladolid CF vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+
|Mon, May 1
|1 p.m.
|RCD Mallorca vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Sevilla FC vs. Girona FC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
Bundesliga
VfL Bochum vs. league-leading Borussia Dortmund at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday kicks off Matchday 30 games in the Bundesliga. FC Bayern München, the defending Bundesliga champions, host Hertha BSC on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Both teams are separated by one point – Borussia Dortmund (60 points) and FC Bayern München (59) – with five games to go. All Bundesliga matches are exclusive to ESPN+ in English, with select games in Spanish.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platforms
|Fri, Apr 28
|2:30 p.m.
|VfL Bochum vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 29
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1 FC Köln vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|FC Schalke 04 vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Apr 30
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. Hertha BSC
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
Scottish Cup
ESPN+ will stream the second semifinal match between Rangers vs. Celtic on Sunday, April 30th at 8:30 a.m. ET from Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
