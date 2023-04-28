FC Barcelona, Real Madrid in Action on Saturday; Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München in Close Bundesliga Title Race; and more on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, April 28 – May 1

All LaLiga Matchday 32 games on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and select matches on ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga’s top team Borussia Dortmund kicks off a slate of nine Matchday 30 games this weekend

LaLiga

After losing their Matchday 31 games on the road this week (Girona 4-2 Real Madrid on Tuesday; and Rayo Vallecano 2-1 FC Barcelona on Wednesday), FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, the top-two teams in LaLiga return to action on Saturday. Real Madrid will host UD Almeira at 12:30 p.m. ET, while FC Barcelona hosts Real Betis at 3 p.m. Both matches will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and will be available on ESPN Deportes.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., Antoine Griezmann leads third-ranked Atlético de Madrid as they face Real Valladolid at Estadio José Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Fri, Apr 28 3 p.m. Osasuna vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Apr 29 10:15 a.m. Elche CF vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Madrid vs. UD Almeira ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 30 8 a.m. Cádiz CF vs. Valencia CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Villarreal CF vs. RC Celta ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. RCD Espanyol vs. Getafe CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Valladolid CF vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+ Mon, May 1 1 p.m. RCD Mallorca vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Sevilla FC vs. Girona FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga

VfL Bochum vs. league-leading Borussia Dortmund at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday kicks off Matchday 30 games in the Bundesliga. FC Bayern München, the defending Bundesliga champions, host Hertha BSC on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Both teams are separated by one point – Borussia Dortmund (60 points) and FC Bayern München (59) – with five games to go. All Bundesliga matches are exclusive to ESPN+ in English, with select games in Spanish.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Fri, Apr 28 2:30 p.m. VfL Bochum vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ Sat, Apr 29 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1 FC Köln vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC Schalke 04 vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ Sun, Apr 30 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. Hertha BSC ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+

Scottish Cup

ESPN+ will stream the second semifinal match between Rangers vs. Celtic on Sunday, April 30th at 8:30 a.m. ET from Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

