Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Game 5 on ESPN is Most-Viewed First Round NHL Playoff Game Ever on Cable, Excluding Game 7s

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff first round Game 5s on Wednesday night between the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins and Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche delivered impressive viewership on ESPN.

ESPN’s doubleheader began with the Panthers staving off playoff elimination by the Bruins with Game 5 averaging 1.5 million total viewers (peaking at 2.1 million) and 654,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, an increase of 40% and 58% vs. the comparable game in 2022 (Penguins-Rangers – Game 5). Excluding Game 7s, it is now the most-viewed First Round NHL Playoff game ever on cable.

The Kraken took a 3-2 lead over the defending Stanley Cup Champion Avalanche, averaging 1.1 million total viewers (peaking at 1.4 million) and 548,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, an increase of 64% and 57% vs. the comparable game in 2022 (Stars-Flames – Game 5). This is the second most-viewed Game 5 of a First Round NHL Playoff series on cable since 1997 and the most watched late-window game of the First Round, excluding Game 7s, ever on cable.

Through 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games, the first round on ESPN/ESPN2/ABC is averaging 808,000 total viewers and 360,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, an increase of 24% and 23% vs. last year’s Games 1-5.

First Round Stanley Cup Playoff action continues on Saturday, April 29, with the New Jersey Devils facing off against the New York Rangers in a Game 6 playoff edition of The Battle of the Hudson at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (simulcast on ESPN+).

