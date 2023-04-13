LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+, select games on ESPN Deportes, April 13-16

LaLiga’s No. 1 FC Barcelona (vs. Getafe) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes on Sunday

(vs. TSG Hoffenheim), exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday

Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, and No. 3 PSV exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Sunday

On Sunday, No. 1 FC Barcelona will face Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Spain on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and on ESPN Deportes at 10:15 a.m. ET. No. 2 Real Madrid will travel to Nuevo Mirandilla to take on Cádiz on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

Bundesliga

All Bundesliga matches this weekend will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ in English and select matches available in Spanish. The headline is Saturday’s FC Bayern München vs. TSG Hoffenheim at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Eredivisie

The top three clubs in the Dutech league – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 PSV – are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

