LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+, select games on ESPN Deportes, April 13-16

- LaLiga’s No. 1 FC Barcelona (vs. Getafe) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes on Sunday
- Bundesliga’s No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. TSG Hoffenheim), exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, and No. 3 PSV exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Sunday
- Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN AppLaLiga
On Sunday, No. 1 FC Barcelona will face Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Spain on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and on ESPN Deportes at 10:15 a.m. ET. No. 2 Real Madrid will travel to Nuevo Mirandilla to take on Cádiz on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.
Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Apr 14 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Osasuna ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes Sat, Apr 15 8 a.m. Villarreal vs. Valladolid ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Betis vs. Espanyol ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Cádiz vs. Real Madrid ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 16 8 a.m. Girona vs. Elche ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Getafe vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Almeria ESPN+ 3 p.m. Valencia vs. Sevilla ESPN+ Mon, Apr 17 3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Mallorca ESPN+/ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
Bundesliga
All Bundesliga matches this weekend will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ in English and select matches available in Spanish. The headline is Saturday’s FC Bayern München vs. TSG Hoffenheim at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Apr 14 2:30 p.m. FC Schalke 04 vs. Hertha BSC ESPN+
Sat, Apr 15
9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ Sun, Apr 16 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+
* Subject to change
Eredivisie
The top three clubs in the Dutech league – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 PSV – are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Sun, Apr 16 8:30 a.m. SC Cambuur vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. FC Volendam vs. PSV ESPN+ 2 p.m. Ajax vs. FC Emmen ESPN+ 2 p.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. AZ ESPN+
* Subject to change
SOCCER ON ESPN.COM
- Who are the best impact subs in Europe? And which stars might be better off the bench? (Exclusive Content)
SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL
- Erling Haaland, el goleador bestial que siempre sonríe (Contenido Exclusivo)
- Barcelona será campeón de LaLiga: ¿Pierde valor su título por la falta de brillo? (Contenido Exclusivo)
- Ten Hag levanta al Manchester United con mano dura, sin Cristiano (Contenido Exclusivo)
-30-