Masters First Round Viewership on ESPN Averages 2.5 Million Viewers

Photo of Andy Hall Andy Hall

ESPN’s live telecast of the first round of the Masters Tournament from 3-7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 6, averaged 2.5 million viewers, with the audience peaking at 2.9 million in the 5:45-6 p.m. quarter hour.

Also, the debut of the new lead-in program Welcome to the Masters averaged 766,000 viewers on ESPN between 1-3 p.m.

Last year’s first round of the Masters Tournament, which marked Tiger Woods’ return to action after he was injured in an auto accident, averaged 2.8 million viewers on ESPN.

ESPN will air live coverage of the completion of the weather-delayed second round of the Masters at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Live streaming coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes (Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16) continues on ESPN+ all day, each day of the Tournament. The coverage also is available on the ESPN App.

In addition to the live streaming coverage on ESPN+ and the ESPN App, SportsCenter and ESPN.com will continue to report from the Masters throughout the weekend.

