New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils Stanley Cup Playoff Series Delivers Strong Viewership on ESPN and ABC

HockeyNHL

Saturday’s Game 3 is Most-Viewed Game 3 of a First Round NHL Playoff Series Since 2018

Stanley Cup Playoffs ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN+
The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff first round series between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils delivered strong viewership for Games 3 and 4 on ESPN/ABC.

ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 this past Saturday averaged 1.6 million total viewers (peaking at 2.2 million) and 571,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. It is now the most-viewed Game 3 of a first round NHL Playoff series since 2018.

ESPN’s presentation of Game 4 on Monday night averaged 1.04 million total viewers (peaking at 1.5 million) and 466,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, an increase of 14% and 16% over the comparable game in 2022 (NYR-PIT – Game 4).

Through 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games, the first round on ESPN/ESPN2/ABC is averaging 746,000 total viewers and 327,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, an increase of 16% and 11% versus the first 16 playoff games last year.

With the series tied 2-2, Rangers-Devils playoff action continues this week with Game 5 on Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The Battle of the Hudson returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 29, for Game 6 in a primetime matchup on ABC at 8 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN+).

