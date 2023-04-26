New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils Stanley Cup Playoff Series Delivers Strong Viewership on ESPN and ABC



The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff first round series between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils delivered strong viewership for Games 3 and 4 on ESPN/ABC.

ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 this past Saturday averaged 1.6 million total viewers (peaking at 2.2 million) and 571,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. It is now the most-viewed Game 3 of a first round NHL Playoff series since 2018.

ESPN’s presentation of Game 4 on Monday night averaged 1.04 million total viewers (peaking at 1.5 million) and 466,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, an increase of 14% and 16% over the comparable game in 2022 (NYR-PIT – Game 4).

Through 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games, the first round on ESPN/ESPN2/ABC is averaging 746,000 total viewers and 327,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, an increase of 16% and 11% versus the first 16 playoff games last year.

With the series tied 2-2, Rangers-Devils playoff action continues this week with Game 5 on Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The Battle of the Hudson returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 29, for Game 6 in a primetime matchup on ABC at 8 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN+).

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670