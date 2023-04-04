Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Casamigos Tequila Starts Strong Averaging 1.6 Million Viewers Across ESPN and ESPN2

The 34th season of Sunday Night Baseball started off strong as it drew an average audience of 1,556,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN2 for the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers game. Viewership was up four percent from last year’s Sunday Night Baseball season average, according to Nielsen.

KayRod Cast on ESPN2, starring World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and New York Yankees voice Michael Kay, drew 15.7 percent of the overall average audience, adding 245,000 viewers. The traditional game broadcast averaged 1,311,000 viewers.

The Phillies vs. Rangers game peaked with 1,670,000 viewers from 8-8:15 p.m. ET. It was the most-watched sporting event on cable for Sunday, April 2, in the coveted People 18-49 demographic.

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Casamigos Tequila continues on April 9 as the Atlanta Braves host the San Diego Padres at 7 p.m. ET. Karl Ravech, analysts David Cone and Eduardo Perez, and reporter Buster Olney call Sunday Night Baseball. The current 2023 Sunday Night Baseball schedule is available on ESPN Press Room.

KayRod Cast returns on Sunday, April 16, at 7 p.m. ET alongside the traditional Sunday Night Baseball broadcast as the Texas Rangers visit the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros.

