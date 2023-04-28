UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Song vs. Simon Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, April 29, Exclusively on ESPN 2, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fan Nation

Main card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Song vs. Simon, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, April 29, exclusively on ESPN2, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Simon at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event will be a thrilling bantamweight contenders’ matchup between No. 8 ranked contender Song Yadong (19-7-1 1NC) and No. 10 Ricky Simon (20-3). This will be Song’s second consecutive UFC main event as he looks to secure another signature finish and position himself as a title contender. Simon aims to extend his five-fight win streak with a statement performance and cement himself as a top contender in the division.

The co-main event will feature exciting middleweights Caio Borralho (13-1 1NC) and Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5 1NC) going toe-to-toe. Borralho, currently on a ten-fight win streak, looks to deliver a statement to the rest of the division while Oleksiejczuk is determined to defeat Borralho and position himself for a successful 2023 season.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Daniel Cormier and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 4/28 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Simon ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Simon ESPN+ Sat. 4/29 4:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo (Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented Modelo (Main Card) ESPN2/ESPN+ (English & Spanish),

SiriusXM Fight Nation 10 p.m.* UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Simon ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)