UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Song vs. Simon Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, April 29, Exclusively on ESPN 2, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fan Nation

Combat Sports MMA UFC

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

Main card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4:30 p.m. ET

ESPN+ Available onESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices 

To Subscribe VisitESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Song vs. Simon, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, April 29, exclusively on ESPN2, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Simon at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event will be a thrilling bantamweight contenders’ matchup between No. 8 ranked contender Song Yadong (19-7-1 1NC) and No. 10 Ricky Simon (20-3). This will be Song’s second consecutive UFC main event as he looks to secure another signature finish and position himself as a title contender. Simon aims to extend his five-fight win streak with a statement performance and cement himself as a top contender in the division.

The co-main event will feature exciting middleweights Caio Borralho (13-1 1NC) and Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5 1NC) going toe-to-toe. Borralho, currently on a ten-fight win streak, looks to deliver a statement to the rest of the division while Oleksiejczuk is determined to defeat Borralho and position himself for a successful 2023 season.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Daniel Cormier and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz.  Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.comESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

 Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 4/28 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Simon ESPN2
6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Simon ESPN+
Sat. 4/29 4:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo (Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented Modelo (Main Card) ESPN2/ESPN+ (English & Spanish),
SiriusXM Fight Nation
10 p.m.* UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Simon ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event. 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon
Co-Main Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Undercard Rodolfo Viera vs. Cody Brundage
Undercard Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
Undercard Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Undercard Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters
4:30 p.m. Feature Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
Undercard Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
Undercard Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
Undercard Journey Newson vs. Marcus McGhee
Undercard Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
