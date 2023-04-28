UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Song vs. Simon Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, April 29, Exclusively on ESPN 2, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fan Nation
Main card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4:30 p.m. ET
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Song vs. Simon, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, April 29, exclusively on ESPN2, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Simon at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.
The main event will be a thrilling bantamweight contenders’ matchup between No. 8 ranked contender Song Yadong (19-7-1 1NC) and No. 10 Ricky Simon (20-3). This will be Song’s second consecutive UFC main event as he looks to secure another signature finish and position himself as a title contender. Simon aims to extend his five-fight win streak with a statement performance and cement himself as a top contender in the division.
The co-main event will feature exciting middleweights Caio Borralho (13-1 1NC) and Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5 1NC) going toe-to-toe. Borralho, currently on a ten-fight win streak, looks to deliver a statement to the rest of the division while Oleksiejczuk is determined to defeat Borralho and position himself for a successful 2023 season.
Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Daniel Cormier and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 4/28
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Simon
|ESPN2
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Simon
|ESPN+
|Sat. 4/29
|4:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo (Prelims)
|ESPN2, ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night presented Modelo (Main Card)
|ESPN2/ESPN+ (English & Spanish),
SiriusXM Fight Nation
|10 p.m.*
|UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Simon
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 p.m.
|Main
|Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon
|Co-Main
|Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Undercard
|Rodolfo Viera vs. Cody Brundage
|Undercard
|Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
|Undercard
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
|Undercard
|Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters
|4:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
|Undercard
|Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
|Undercard
|Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
|Undercard
|Journey Newson vs. Marcus McGhee
|Undercard
|Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth