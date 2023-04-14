XFL and ESPN Adjust Week Ten Game Time

The XFL today announced an update to its 2023 schedule in partnership with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN, the exclusive broadcast partner of the XFL.

Update:

Sunday, April 23: Vegas Vipers vs. Seattle Sea Dragons at Lumen Field is now scheduled for 4 pm PT/7 pm ET on ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes. The game was previously scheduled for 6 pm PT/9pm ET on ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.

The Sunday evening matchup on April 23 between the Vipers and Sea Dragons will be the final regular season game of the 2023 season, with the XFL Division championship games beginning the following weekend.

Division championship games will be played at the home stadium of the team that finishes at the top of each division.

The South Division Championship game will be played on Saturday, April 29 at 7 pm ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

The North Division Championship game will be played on Sunday, April 30 at 3 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The season will conclude with the XFL Championship Game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, May 13 at 8 pm ET on ABC and ESPN Deportes.

All XFL games are streamed on ESPN+ in the US and simulcast in 142 countries worldwide.

2023 XFL Championship game are now available for purchase at XFL.com/tickets via Ticketmaster.

For more information on the 2023 schedule and broadcast details, please visit www.xfl.com/schedule.

For information on purchasing single-game tickets, please visit xfl.com.

Visit XFL.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT XFL

The XFL is a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and an enhanced 360-degree game experience. Anchored in world-class football, the XFL brings entertainment and innovation to advance the sport, expand player opportunities, and change the way that fans experience the game. The XFL has eight teams in Arlington (TX), Houston (TX), Las Vegas (NV), Orlando (FL), San Antonio (TX), Seattle (WA), St. Louis (MO), and Washington D.C. The XFL is owned by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners and launched in February 2023.

ESPN media contact:

[email protected]