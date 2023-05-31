2023 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: New York Yankees Visit Houston Astros on Labor Day Weekend

Photo of Katie Hughes Martin Katie Hughes Martin Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Boston, MA - July 10, 2022 - Fenway Park: Buster Olney, Eduardo Pérez, Karl Ravech, and David Cone prior to a regular season Sunday Night Baseball game. (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

ESPN today announced an update to its 2023 Sunday Night Baseball schedule: the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will visit the Houston Astros and Yordan Álvarez on Labor Day weekend, September 3. Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will call the action with five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone and fellow analyst Eduardo PerezBuster Olney serves as reporter.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. For the updated 2023 Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball each week with a one-hour pregame show on ESPN and the ESPN App.

On deck: the New York Yankees will visit the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on the June 4 edition of Sunday Night Baseball.

