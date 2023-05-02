2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Deliver Double-Digit First Round Viewership Increases 

First Round Games on ESPN/ESPN2/ABC Averaged 881,000 Viewers; Up 22% vs. 2022

Rangers-Devils Game 7 Averaged 2 Million Viewers; Up 25% vs. Comparable 2022 Game; Third Most-Viewed First Round Game Ever on Cable

Devils-Rangers Game 6 Averaged 1.9 Million Viewers; Most-Viewed First Round Game 6 Since 2018

The first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN/ESPN2/ABC averaged 881,000 total viewers and 389,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic across 24 games, an increase of 22% and 19% versus last year. The Walt Disney Company networks had three of the top five first round games this year.

This past Monday’s New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils Game 7 on ESPN averaged 2 million total viewers (peaking at 2.4 million) and 903,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, an increase of 25% and 34% versus the comparable game in 2022 (Boston-Carolina Game 7). It is now the third most-viewed first round game ever on cable.

Last Saturday’s New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers Game 6 on ABC averaged 1.9 million total viewers (peaking at 2.3 million) and 761,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. It is the most-viewed Game 6 of a first round NHL Playoff series since 2018.

Additional 2023 Stanley Cup First Round viewership highlights include:

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers Game 3 on ABC averaged 1.6 million total viewers (peaking at 2.2 million). It is the most-viewed Game 3 of a first round NHL Playoff series since 2018.

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers Game 3 on ABC averaged 1.6 million total viewers (peaking at 2.2 million). It is the most-viewed Game 3 of a first round NHL Playoff series since 2018.

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins Game 5 on ESPN averaged 1.5 million total viewers (peaking at 2.1 million) and 654,000 18-49 viewers. Excluding Game 7s, it is the most-viewed first round NHL Playoff game ever on cable.

Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche Game 5 on ESPN averaged 1.1 million total viewers (peaking at 1.4 million) and 548,000 18-49 viewers. Excluding Game 7s, it is the most-viewed first round NHL Playoff late-window game ever on cable.

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins Game 1 on ESPN averaged 1.1 million total viewers (peaking at 1.3 million) and 486,000 18-49 viewers. It is the most-viewed Game 1 of a first round NHL Playoff series ever on cable.

All ESPN/ESPN2 first round Stanley Cup Playoff games coexist with local RSN game presentations.

SECOND ROUND STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF ACTION CONTINUES TONIGHT ON ESPN

The Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews tonight, Tuesday, May 2, in an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The Seattle Kraken in only their second year as a franchise open their series against the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Second round action continues Wednesday, May 3, in an ESPN doubleheader, when the New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes and rookie goaltender Akira Schmid – fresh off a 31-save, shutout performance – take on the Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns at 7 p.m. ET. Later at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Edmonton Oilers and power duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl face off against Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

