2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Second Round Continues Wednesday with ESPN Doubleheader featuring Devils vs. Hurricanes and Oilers vs. Golden Knights

ESPN Doubleheader Tonight featuring Panthers vs. Maple Leafs and Kraken vs. Stars Beginning at 7 p.m. ET

The Point will Air Daily as a Lead-in Show for Second Round Games

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue with second round action on Wednesday, May 3, with an ESPN Game 1 doubleheader. Coming off a Game 7 shutout win over the New York Rangers, the Jack Hughes and Erik Haula-led New Jersey Devilsand rookie goaltender Akira Schmid – fresh off a 31-save, shutout performance – take on the Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns at 7 p.m. ET. Later at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Edmonton Oilers and power duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl face off against Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Ahead of Wednesday’s second round games, the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs open their series tonight, Tuesday, May 2, in an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET followed by the Seattle Kraken at the Dallas Stars at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The commentator and telecast information for the games are detailed below. Additional playoff games, commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 3 will be announced in the coming days.

All Stanley Cup Playoff Games are available for on-demand replay on ESPN+ within 24 hours of each game’s completion.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Tuesday, May 2 6 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross Analysts: P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan ESPN2, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs Second Round, Game 1 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: AJ Mleczko Reporter: Dom Moore In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal ESPN 9:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars Second Round, Game 1 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: Leah Hextall In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Wednesday, May 3 6 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross Analysts: P.K. Subban, Ryan Callahan

ESPN2, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. The Drop presented by Discover Hosts: Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski ESPN Twitter, Facebook, NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes Second Round, Game 1 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

ESPN 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights Second Round, Game 1 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: Linda Cohn In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

