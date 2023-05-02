2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Second Round Continues Wednesday with ESPN Doubleheader featuring Devils vs. Hurricanes and Oilers vs. Golden Knights

- ESPN Doubleheader Tonight featuring Panthers vs. Maple Leafs and Kraken vs. Stars Beginning at 7 p.m. ET
- The Point will Air Daily as a Lead-in Show for Second Round Games
The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue with second round action on Wednesday, May 3, with an ESPN Game 1 doubleheader. Coming off a Game 7 shutout win over the New York Rangers, the Jack Hughes and Erik Haula-led New Jersey Devilsand rookie goaltender Akira Schmid – fresh off a 31-save, shutout performance – take on the Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns at 7 p.m. ET. Later at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Edmonton Oilers and power duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl face off against Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Ahead of Wednesday’s second round games, the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs open their series tonight, Tuesday, May 2, in an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET followed by the Seattle Kraken at the Dallas Stars at 9:30 p.m. ET.
The commentator and telecast information for the games are detailed below. Additional playoff games, commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 3 will be announced in the coming days.
All Stanley Cup Playoff Games are available for on-demand replay on ESPN+ within 24 hours of each game’s completion.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Tuesday, May 2
|6 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Dom Moore
In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Wednesday, May 3
|6 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: P.K. Subban, Ryan Callahan
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|The Drop presented by Discover
|Hosts: Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski
|ESPN Twitter, Facebook, NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Linda Cohn
In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- Conn Smythe Watch: Who’s leading the race for Stanley Cup Playoff MVP? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Keys to the offseason: Free agency, draft plans for Rangers, other eliminated teams (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Stanley Cup Playoff Central: Highlights, scores, analysis
- Five reasons for the Bruins’ shocking first-round flop (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- NHL Rank: The top 50 players in the playoffs
- ‘Yeah!’, Ron Burgundy, rookie LeBron: The world when the Leafs last won a series
- Meet the team giving free tattoos at Vegas Golden Knights games
- How one draft set up the Stars for now and the future
- Keys to the offseason for every eliminated team (ESPN+ Premium Content)
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670
ESPN+
[email protected]