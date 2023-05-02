2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Second Round Continues Wednesday with ESPN Doubleheader featuring Devils vs. Hurricanes and Oilers vs. Golden Knights

  • ESPN Doubleheader Tonight featuring Panthers vs. Maple Leafs and Kraken vs. Stars Beginning at 7 p.m. ET
  • The Point will Air Daily as a Lead-in Show for Second Round Games

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue with second round action on Wednesday, May 3, with an ESPN Game 1 doubleheader. Coming off a Game 7 shutout win over the New York Rangers, the Jack Hughes and Erik Haula-led New Jersey Devilsand rookie goaltender Akira Schmid – fresh off a 31-save, shutout performance – take on the Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns at 7 p.m. ET. Later at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Edmonton Oilers and power duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl face off against Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Ahead of Wednesday’s second round games, the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs open their series tonight, Tuesday, May 2, in an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET followed by the Seattle Kraken at the Dallas Stars at 9:30 p.m. ET.

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 2 Game 1 Panthers vs. Maple Leafs 1 PM/ET ESPN Kraken vs. Stars 9:30 PM/ET ESPNThe commentator and telecast information for the games are detailed below. Additional playoff games, commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 3 will be announced in the coming days.

All Stanley Cup Playoff Games are available for on-demand replay on ESPN+ within 24 hours of each game’s completion.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Tuesday, May 2 6 p.m. The Point

 

 Host: John Buccigross

Analysts: P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan

 ESPN2, ESPN+
7 p.m. Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Second Round, Game 1

 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

Reporter: Dom Moore

In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal

 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars

Second Round, Game 1

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Brian Boucher

Reporter: Leah Hextall

In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal

 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+
Wednesday, May 3 6 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross

Analysts: P.K. Subban, Ryan Callahan

 ESPN2, ESPN+
6:30 p.m. The Drop presented by Discover Hosts: Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski ESPN Twitter, Facebook, NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App
7 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

Second Round, Game 1

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal   

 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

Second Round, Game 1

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Brian Boucher

Reporter: Linda Cohn

In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal   

 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+
[email protected]

