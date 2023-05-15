ACC Network’s ACC PM Live from Fenway Park Friday, May 19

ACC Network’s weekday afternoon show ACC PM will be live from iconic Fenway Park on Friday, May 19 ahead of No. 22 Boston College’s matchup against Notre Dame in the Eagles annual ALS Awareness game.

Hosts Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum will be joined by college baseball analyst Danny Graves for the three-hour show from 4-7 p.m. ET. ACCN will televise the Eagles-Fighting Irish game with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. Mike Monaco, Mike Rooney will have the call from the booth with Dani Wexelman reporting.

ACCN will have unparalleled access while in Beantown, including Boston College head coach Mike Gambino mic’d up pregame as well as interviews with both teams’ student-athletes and more.

The annual game has been played in honor of former BC baseball captain Pete Frates ’07 since his ALS diagnosis in 2012. This year marks its fourth time being played at Fenway Park and 11th overall. Frates passed away in 2019 at the age of 34.

The Eagles (32-16) and the Fighting Irish (29-19) are tied in the ACC’s Atlantic Division standings at 14-13 in conference play and have both clinched a spot in the upcoming ACC Baseball Championship as regular-season play wraps up this week.

