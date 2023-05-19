Andrés Guardado Speaks, LaLiga, Bundesliga’s Close Title Race and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, May 19-21

Andrés Guardado Speaks, LaLiga, Bundesliga's Close Title Race and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, May 19-21

13 hours ago
  • Mexican National Team captain and Real Betis player Andrés Guardado joins Martin Ainstein on The Bicycle Diaries this Sunday
  • LaLiga Title Winner FC Barcelona (vs. Real Sociedad) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes on Saturday
  • Bundesliga’s No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. RB Leipzig, Sat.) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. FC Augsburg, Sun.) in close Bundesliga title race Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
  • Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
LaLiga
Andrés Guardado joins ESPN’s Martin Ainstein on The Bicycle Diaries this Sunday
In his first interview after announcing his retirement from international football, Mexican National Team captain and Real Betis midfielder Andrés Guardado joined ESPN’s Martin Ainstein on The Bicycle Diaries for an exclusive conversation about his decision. Guardado, the most capped player in the history of the Mexican National Team with 179 games, talks extensively about his El Tri career, former teammates, former managers, and more. 

 The abbreviated edition of The Bicycle Diary featuring Guardado will stream on the pregame edition of ESPN FC on Sunday, May 21, leading into the Sevilla-Real Betis match at 3 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+, and available on the ESPN FC YouTube channel. 

Matchday 35 is headlined by LaLiga Title Winner FC Barcelona (vs. Real Sociedad, Sat, at 3 p.m. ET) and Real Madrid (vs. Valencia CF, Sun, at 12:30p.m. ET) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Fri, May 19 3 p.m. Cadiz vs. Valladolid  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Sat, May 20

 

 

 8 a.m. Girona vs. Villarreal  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Celta de Vigo  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Almeria vs. Mallorca  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Getafe vs. Elche  ESPN+
3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Sun, May 21

 

 

 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Espanyol  ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Osasuna  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Valencia vs. Real Madrid  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
3 p.m.  Sevilla vs. Real Betis  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

Bundesliga
The closely contested race for the 2022-23 Bundesliga title between No.1 FC Bayern München (vs. No. 3 RB Leipzig, Sat. at 12:30 p.m. ET) and Borussia Dortmund (vs. FC Augsburg, Sun. at 11:30 p.m. ET ) continues this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. One point separates FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund with two matches remaining in the season. 

 FC Bayern München–RB Leipzig, a match between two top-three teams, is one of the best matchups among the four main leagues in Europe this week, and this late in the season. All Bundesliga matches are exclusive to ESPN+ in English, with select games in Spanish.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Fri, May 19 2:30 p.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+
 

Sat, May 20

 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Köln  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Hertha BSC vs. Vfl Bochum 1848  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. FC Schalke 04 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Union Berlin  ESPN+
12:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+
Sun, May 21

 

 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfB Stuttgart  ESPN+
11:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach  ESPN+

* Subject to change

 Eredivisie
The top three clubs – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Sun, May 21

 

 

 8:30 a.m. N.E.C. vs. AZ  ESPN+
8:30 a.m. PSV vs. sc Heerenveen  ESPN+
8:30 a.m. Ajax vs. FC Utrecht  ESPN+
8:30 a.m. FC Emmen vs. Feyenoord  ESPN+

