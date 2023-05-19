Andrés Guardado Speaks, LaLiga, Bundesliga’s Close Title Race and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, May 19-21

Mexican National Team captain and Real Betis player Andrés Guardado joins Martin Ainstein on The Bicycle Diaries this Sunday

LaLiga Title Winner FC Barcelona (vs. Real Sociedad) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes on Saturday

Bundesliga’s No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. RB Leipzig, Sat.) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. FC Augsburg, Sun.) in close Bundesliga title race Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

LaLiga

Andrés Guardado joins ESPN’s Martin Ainstein on The Bicycle Diaries this Sunday

In his first interview after announcing his retirement from international football, Mexican National Team captain and Real Betis midfielder Andrés Guardado joined ESPN’s Martin Ainstein on The Bicycle Diaries for an exclusive conversation about his decision. Guardado, the most capped player in the history of the Mexican National Team with 179 games, talks extensively about his El Tri career, former teammates, former managers, and more.

The abbreviated edition of The Bicycle Diary featuring Guardado will stream on the pregame edition of ESPN FC on Sunday, May 21, leading into the Sevilla-Real Betis match at 3 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+, and available on the ESPN FC YouTube channel.

Matchday 35 is headlined by LaLiga Title Winner FC Barcelona (vs. Real Sociedad, Sat, at 3 p.m. ET) and Real Madrid (vs. Valencia CF, Sun, at 12:30p.m. ET) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes.

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

Bundesliga

The closely contested race for the 2022-23 Bundesliga title between No.1 FC Bayern München (vs. No. 3 RB Leipzig, Sat. at 12:30 p.m. ET) and Borussia Dortmund (vs. FC Augsburg, Sun. at 11:30 p.m. ET ) continues this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. One point separates FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund with two matches remaining in the season.

FC Bayern München–RB Leipzig, a match between two top-three teams, is one of the best matchups among the four main leagues in Europe this week, and this late in the season. All Bundesliga matches are exclusive to ESPN+ in English, with select games in Spanish.

Eredivisie

The top three clubs – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

