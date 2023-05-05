Blood, Sweat & Tears: Haney vs. Lomachenko Debuts Sunday, May 7, on ESPN2 at 11:30 a.m. ET

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Ahead of the May 20 undisputed lightweight championship showdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, ESPN will air Blood, Sweat & Tears: Haney vs. Lomachenko. The two-part series features 30-minute all-access episodes taking fight fans inside the training camps of both fighters. The program is available in English and with Spanish subtitles.

The marquee main event on May 20 will stream live at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV, the exclusive digital distributor for the event in the United States. Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KO), the undefeated 24-year-old undisputed champion, will battle against challenger and former three-division world champion, 35-year-old Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO).

Haney, originally from the Bay Area of California, lives and trains out of Las Vegas. As he gears up in his adopted hometown for the biggest blockbuster fight of his young career, fight fans will get a look how he’s preparing for this monumental moment against the sport’s former kingpin.

Lomachenko, a Ukrainian hero who took an 11-month hiatus from boxing to serve in a territorial defense battalion, is a former three-division world champion who is widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Fans will learn about his rich history and unique training methods as he prepares to secure the one major milestone that has eluded him thus far, the undisputed lightweight crown.

Date Program Network Time (ET) Sun May 7 Part 1 ESPN2 11:30 a.m. Mon May 8 Part 1 ESPN2 12:30 a.m. Tue May 9 Part 1 ESPN2 12:30 a.m. Wed May 10 Part 1 ESPNEWS 12:00 a.m. Thu May 11 Part 1 ESPNEWS 6:00 a.m. Fri May 12 Part 1 ESPN2 12:30 a.m. Part 1 ESPNEWS 9:30 a.m. Part 1 ESPN Deportes* 8:00 p.m. Sat May 13 Part 1 ESPN2 12:30 a.m. Part 1 ESPNEWS 11:30 a.m. Part 2 ESPNEWS 12 noon Part 1 ESPN Deportes* 6:00 p.m. Part 2 ESPN Deportes* 6:30 p.m. Sun May 14 Part 1 ESPNEWS 8:30 p.m. Part 2 ESPN2 9:00 p.m. Mon May 15 Part 2 ESPN2 12:30 a.m. Tues May 16 Part 1 ESPNEWS 4:00 a.m. Part 2 ESPNEWS 4:30 a.m. Wed May 17 Part 2 ESPN2 2:00 a.m. Thu May 18 Part 2 ESPN2 12:30 a.m. Part 1 ESPN Deportes* 8:00 p.m. Part 2 ESPN Deportes* 8:30 p.m. Part 1 ESPN2 9:00 p.m. Part 2 ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Fri May 19 Part 1 ESPN2 2:00 a.m. Part 2 ESPN2 2:30 a.m. *English with Spanish subtitles

