Bundesliga’s Close Title Race, EFL Championship Play-off Final, and More on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, May 25-28

Bundesliga: Title on the Line, Champions League Spot and Relegation Contests Highlight Last Matchday of 2022-23 Season Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Select Matches in Spanish on Saturday

EFL Championship Play-off Final on Saturday, Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

LaLiga Title Winner FC Barcelona (vs. Mallorca) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com , ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App



Bundesliga

Bundesliga will conclude the 2022-23 season on Saturday, May 27, with matches that will decide the title winners, a UEFA Champions League spot, and a relegation fight involving three teams. All nine Bundesliga matches are concurrent at 9:30 a.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English, with select games in Spanish. At stake:

The closest domestic football title chase in Europe this season: No. 1 Borussia Dortmund (vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05) and No. 2 FC Bayern München (vs. FC Köln) are separated by two points atop the league standings. Dortmund will capture its first Bundesliga title in 10 seasons with a victory at home, ending FC Bayern’s streak of 10 straight titles.

No. 4 Union Berlin (vs. Werder Bremen) and No. 5 SC Freiburg (at Eintracht Frankfurt) – tied with 59 points – are both playing for the one remaining of four spots in the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

At the bottom of the Bundesliga table, VfB Stuttgart (32 points; vs. Hoffenheim), VfL Bochum (32 pts; vs. Bayer Leverkusen), and Schalke (31 pts; at RB Leipzig) are playing to avoid relegation to 2. Bundesliga.

* Subject to change



EFL Championship Play-off Final

The most valuable single football match in the world (Coventry City vs. Luton Town) will stream exclusively on ESPN+ on Sat, May, 27 at 11:45 a.m. ET. The winner earns promotion to the Premier League for the 2023/2024 season.

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

LaLiga

LaLiga’s Matchday 37 is headlined by Title Winner FC Barcelona (vs. Mallorca, Sun, at 1 p.m. ET) and Real Madrid (vs. Sevilla, Sat, at 1 p.m. ET) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

* Subject to change

Eredivisie

The top three clubs – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

-30-