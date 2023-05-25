Bundesliga’s Close Title Race, EFL Championship Play-off Final, and More on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, May 25-28

Bundesliga’s Close Title Race, EFL Championship Play-off Final, and More on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, May 25-28

15 hours ago
  • Bundesliga: Title on the Line, Champions League Spot and Relegation Contests Highlight Last Matchday of 2022-23 Season Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Select Matches in Spanish on Saturday
  • EFL Championship Play-off Final on Saturday, Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
  • LaLiga Title Winner FC Barcelona (vs. Mallorca) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish 
  • Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
Bundesliga
Bundesliga will conclude the 2022-23 season on Saturday, May 27, with matches that will decide the title winners, a UEFA Champions League spot, and a relegation fight involving three teams. All nine Bundesliga matches are concurrent at 9:30 a.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English, with select games in Spanish. At stake:
The closest domestic football title chase in Europe this season: No. 1 Borussia Dortmund (vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05) and No. 2 FC Bayern München (vs. FC Köln) are separated by two points atop the league standings. Dortmund will capture its first Bundesliga title in 10 seasons with a victory at home, ending FC Bayern’s streak of 10 straight titles.

 No. 4 Union Berlin (vs. Werder Bremen) and No. 5 SC Freiburg (at Eintracht Frankfurt) – tied with 59 points – are both playing for the one remaining of four spots in the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

 At the bottom of the Bundesliga table, VfB Stuttgart (32 points; vs. Hoffenheim), VfL Bochum (32 pts; vs. Bayer Leverkusen), and Schalke (31 pts; at RB Leipzig) are playing to avoid relegation to 2. Bundesliga.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
 

Sat, May 27

 9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. FC Bayern München  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. FC Schalke 04  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Hertha BSC  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+
9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. TSG Hoffenheim  ESPN+
9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. SV Werder Bremen  ESPN+

* Subject to change


EFL Championship Play-off Final
The most valuable single football match in the world (Coventry City vs. Luton Town) will stream exclusively on ESPN+ on Sat, May, 27 at 11:45 a.m. ET. The winner earns promotion to the Premier League for the 2023/2024 season.

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

LaLiga
LaLiga’s Matchday 37 is headlined by Title Winner FC Barcelona (vs. Mallorca, Sun, at 1 p.m. ET) and Real Madrid (vs. Sevilla, Sat, at 1 p.m. ET) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Sat, May 27  1 p.m. Sevilla vs. Real Madrid  ESPN+
Sun, May 28  1 p.m. Almeria vs. Valladolid  ESPN+
1 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Mallorca  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
1 p.m. Cadiz vs. Celta de Vigo  ESPN+
1 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+
1 p.m. Getafe vs. Osasuna  ESPN+
1 p.m. Valencia vs. Espanyol  ESPN+
1 p.m. Girona vs. Real Betis ESPN+
1 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Elche  ESPN+
1 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal  ESPN+

* Subject to change

Eredivisie
The top three clubs – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. 

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Sun, May 28

 

 8:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. Vitesse  ESPN+
8:30 a.m. AZ vs. PSV  ESPN+
8:30 a.m. Twente vs. Ajax  ESPN+
8:30 a.m. FC Groningen vs. Sparta Rotterdam ESPN+

