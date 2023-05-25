Bundesliga’s Close Title Race, EFL Championship Play-off Final, and More on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, May 25-28

- Bundesliga: Title on the Line, Champions League Spot and Relegation Contests Highlight Last Matchday of 2022-23 Season Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Select Matches in Spanish on Saturday
- EFL Championship Play-off Final on Saturday, Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
- LaLiga Title Winner FC Barcelona (vs. Mallorca) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
Bundesliga
Bundesliga will conclude the 2022-23 season on Saturday, May 27, with matches that will decide the title winners, a UEFA Champions League spot, and a relegation fight involving three teams. All nine Bundesliga matches are concurrent at 9:30 a.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English, with select games in Spanish. At stake:
The closest domestic football title chase in Europe this season: No. 1 Borussia Dortmund (vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05) and No. 2 FC Bayern München (vs. FC Köln) are separated by two points atop the league standings. Dortmund will capture its first Bundesliga title in 10 seasons with a victory at home, ending FC Bayern’s streak of 10 straight titles.
No. 4 Union Berlin (vs. Werder Bremen) and No. 5 SC Freiburg (at Eintracht Frankfurt) – tied with 59 points – are both playing for the one remaining of four spots in the prestigious UEFA Champions League.
At the bottom of the Bundesliga table, VfB Stuttgart (32 points; vs. Hoffenheim), VfL Bochum (32 pts; vs. Bayer Leverkusen), and Schalke (31 pts; at RB Leipzig) are playing to avoid relegation to 2. Bundesliga.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|
Sat, May 27
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. FC Schalke 04
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. Hertha BSC
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
EFL Championship Play-off Final
The most valuable single football match in the world (Coventry City vs. Luton Town) will stream exclusively on ESPN+ on Sat, May, 27 at 11:45 a.m. ET. The winner earns promotion to the Premier League for the 2023/2024 season.
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
LaLiga
LaLiga’s Matchday 37 is headlined by Title Winner FC Barcelona (vs. Mallorca, Sun, at 1 p.m. ET) and Real Madrid (vs. Sevilla, Sat, at 1 p.m. ET) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sat, May 27
|1 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 28
|1 p.m.
|Almeria vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|1 p.m.
|Cadiz vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Getafe vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Valencia vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Girona vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Elche
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+
Eredivisie
The top three clubs – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV, and No. 3 AFC Ajax – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sun, May 28
|8:30 a.m.
|Feyenoord vs. Vitesse
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|AZ vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|Twente vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|FC Groningen vs. Sparta Rotterdam
|ESPN+
