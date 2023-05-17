ESPN Award-winning Campaign ‘One App, One Tap’ Returns

ESPN’s award-winning ‘One App, One Tap’ campaign returns with new creative developed in collaboration with BSSP, featuring musical artist D Smoke.

Combining sports nostalgia, retro-vibes, and relevant sports context, the new spot aims to get digital-first sports fans more familiar with ESPN+ and make it clear it’s in the ESPN App. This is the first time an ESPN+ version has been developed, further emphasizing a streaming focus.

From UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion and two-time UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes reclaiming her two-belt status to PGA Tour professional and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm sinking birdie putts, the message is simple: One app, one tap, and you’re in the game. Step inside the ESPN App for live sports, originals, exclusive articles, and more with ESPN+.

“The ESPN App is our premiere digital destination for fans. We are excited to build upon the success of the ‘One App, One Tap’ campaign with a larger focus on the benefits of ESPN+ as part of the ESPN App,” said Laura Gentile, Executive Vice President, Marketing, ESPN. “There remains a significant opportunity to increase awareness that ESPN+ is an innovative feature of the ESPN App, and we believe that message can help fans as they consume and stream sports in a new way.”

The creative will run across ESPN-owned properties including digital and linear in addition to paid media.

Fans can download the ESPN app here and sign-up for ESPN+ here.