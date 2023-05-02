ESPN Platforms Present 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship

The National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship returns to ESPN platforms for the sixth consecutive year, May 5-7, live from Gulf Shores, Ala. A total of 15 duals will be available on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU across the weekend, with the full dual and coverage of each pair streaming live on ESPN+.

The 2023 championship will feature a new format in which 16 teams compete in a single elimination event. Action begins Friday, May 5, with eight duals back-to-back on ESPNU. Tournament play continues Saturday, May 6, with the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds on ESPN2. The final two teams remaining will compete for the national championship on Sunday, May 7, at noon ET on ESPN.

ESPN will once again deploy top notch commentator teams to call the action throughout the tournament:

Courtney Lyle , bronze medalist and three-time beach volleyball Olympian Holly McPeak and Andraya Carter

, bronze medalist and three-time beach volleyball Olympian and Sam Gore, beach volleyball Olympian Nicole Branagh and Madison Fitzgerald

ESPN is the home of 31 NCAA Championships, with the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship serving up the spring championship season. For bracket updates, please visit the official NCAA bracket website and NCAA Volleyball on Twitter.

2023 National College Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship – ESPN Schedule

Date Time (ET) Round Platform Fri, May 5 10 a.m. Dual #1

A&M-Corpus Christi/UT Martin vs. UCLA ESPNU/ESPN+ 11 a.m. Dual #2

Long Beach State vs. California ESPNU/ESPN+ Noon Dual #3

Florida International vs. Florida State ESPNU/ESPN+ 1 p.m. Dual #4

Florida Atlantic vs. LSU ESPNU/ESPN+ 2 p.m. Dual #5

Stetson vs. TCU ESPNU/ESPN+ 3 p.m. Dual #6

Stanford vs. Grand Canyon ESPNU/ESPN+ 4 p.m. Dual #7

Georgia State vs. USC ESPNU/ESPN+ 5 p.m. Dual #8

Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount ESPNU/ESPN+ Sat, May 6 10 a.m. Quarterfinal #1 ESPN2/ESPN+ 11 a.m. Quarterfinal #2 ESPN2/ESPN+ Noon Quarterfinal #3 ESPN2/ESPN+ 1 p.m. Quarterfinal #4 ESPN2/ESPN+ 2 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2/ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2/ESPN+ Sun, May 7 Noon Championship ESPN/ESPN+

