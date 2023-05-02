ESPN Platforms Set for Extensive Coverage of the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Season

ESPN to present 16 games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2; all 48 games available on ESPN+

Opening Weekend at UAlbany to feature championship rematch between Chaos LC and Waterdogs LC on ABC, June 4

2023 PLL Championship game to air on September 24 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC

ESPN announced today the television and streaming schedule for the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster’s 2023 season, featuring coverage of all 48 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+.

The 2023 PLL season schedule will include 16 games on ESPN linear platforms – ABC (8), ESPN (2), and ESPN2 (6), with all 48 games to be streamed live on ESPN+. The eight windows on ABC represent a five-game increase on the broadcast network from the 2022 season, while the 16 overall linear windows are a four-game increase.

“We are excited for year two of PLL coverage and the opportunity to feature it across ESPN platforms,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions. “With all 48 games available on ESPN+, and 16 on our linear platforms, it is another year showcasing the sport’s biggest outdoor lacrosse stars as ESPN platforms continue to be the ultimate destination for the sport.”

“Our 2023 programming slate of games across broadcast, cable and streaming is record-setting,” said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the Premier Lacrosse League. “Led by eight ABC windows and multiple games on ESPN and ESPN2, run parallel with our commitment to broadcast innovation, is a testament to the strength of our partnership with ESPN. We’re thrilled to bring more lacrosse to more fans, new and current, all summer long.”

Opening Weekend on Saturday, June 3 will feature the first game of the season between Redwoods LC and Atlas LC exclusively on ABC at 1 p.m. ET. A Championship rematch between Chaos LC and Waterdogs LC is slated for Sunday, June 4 on ABC at 1 p.m.

ESPN will also televise the 2023 PLL All-Star Game on Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m., and the 2023 Championship is set for ABC at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The league will take a two-week break for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship slated for June 21-July 1. ESPN platforms will have more than 100 games of the World Championship with further details announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, as previously announced, ESPNU will televise the 2023 PLL Draft on Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. Chris Cotter will host the College Draft, which will originate from ESPN’s Bristol Headquarters, joined by ESPN lacrosse analysts Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle.

Additional details on the 2023 season’s international distribution as well as commentator assignments are forthcoming.

2023 PLL Schedule

Date Time (ET) City Matchup Network Sat, June 3 1 p.m. Albany, NY Redwoods vs Atlas ABC 3:30 p.m. Albany, NY Cannons vs Archers ESPN+ Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Albany, NY Chaos vs Waterdogs ABC 3:30 p.m. Albany, NY Whipsnakes vs Chrome ESPN+ Fri, June 9 6 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Chrome vs Archers ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Waterdogs vs Redwoods ESPN+ Sat, June 10 3 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Whipsnakes vs Atlas ABC 5:30 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Chaos vs Cannons ESPN+ Fri, June 16 6 p.m. Columbus, Ohio Waterdogs vs Atlas ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Columbus, Ohio Chrome vs Cannons ESPN+ Sat, June 17 Noon Columbus, Ohio Archers vs Chaos ESPN 7 p.m. Columbus, Ohio Redwoods vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ Sat, July 8 6 p.m. Minneapolis, Minn. Waterdogs vs Chrome ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Minneapolis, Minn. Cannons vs Atlas ESPN+ Sun, July 9 2 p.m. Minneapolis, Minn. Redwoods vs Chaos ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Minneapolis, Minn. Whipsnakes vs Archers ESPN+ Fri, July 14 6 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Waterdogs vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Archers vs Redwoods ESPN+ Sat, July 15 6 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Chrome vs Cannons ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Atlas vs Chaos ESPN+ Sat, July 22 TBA Louisville, Ky. All-Star Skills Challenge ESPN+ 8 p.m. Louisville, Ky. PLL All-Star Game ESPN Sat, July 29 6 p.m. Dallas, Texas Atlas vs Chrome ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Dallas, Texas Cannons vs Redwoods ESPN+ Sun, July 30 3 p.m. Dallas, Texas Waterdogs vs Archers ABC 5:30 p.m. Dallas, Texas Whipsnakes vs Chaos ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 5 3 p.m. Baltimore, Md. Archers vs Atlas ABC 5:30 p.m. Baltimore, Md. Whipsnakes vs Chrome ESPN+ Sun, Aug 6 1 p.m. Baltimore, Md. Redwoods vs Chaos ABC 3:30 p.m. Baltimore, Md. Waterdogs vs Cannons ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 11 8 p.m. Denver, Colo. Chaos vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Denver, Colo. Chrome vs Archers ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 12 7 p.m. Denver, Colo. Atlas vs Waterdogs ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Denver, Colo. Cannons vs Redwoods ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 18 9 p.m. Tacoma, Wash. Archers vs Whipsnakes ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Tacoma, Wash. Atlas vs Cannons ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 19 8 p.m. Tacoma, Wash. Chrome vs Redwoods ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Tacoma, Wash. Chaos vs Waterdogs ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 25 8 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Archers vs Waterdogs ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Atlas vs Redwoods ESPN2 Sat, Aug. 26 7 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Cannons vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Chaos vs Chrome ESPN+ Mon, Sept. 4 11:45 a.m. Boston, Mass. PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #1 ESPN+ 2:20 p.m. Boston, Mass. PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #2 ESPN+ Mon, Sept. 4 5 p.m. Boston, Mass. PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #3 ESPN2 Sun, Sept. 10 3 p.m. Long Island, N.Y. PLL Playoff Semifinal #1 ABC 5:30 p.m. Long Island, N.Y. PLL Playoff Semifinal #2 ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 24 3 p.m. Philadelphia, Pa. PLL Championship Game ABC

About Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of 8 teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Chernin Group, Blum Capital, The Kraft Group, Arctos Sports Partners, and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was recognized by Front Office Sports’ 2021 Best Employers in Sports. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.9 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).