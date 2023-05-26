ESPN Platforms to Televise 2023 National Lacrosse League Finals Beginning Memorial Day Weekend

ESPN platforms will televise all three games of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals beginning Saturday, May 27. The best-of-three series features reigning NLL champion Colorado Mammoth and the top-seeded Buffalo Bandits, a repeat of last year’s epic three-game series.

ESPNU has Game 1 Saturday at 7 p.m. ET live from Buffalo’s KeyBank Center, while Game 2 at Denver is slated for ESPN2 at 4 p.m. on Monday, following the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse championship game on ESPN.

NLL Finals Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET in Buffalo and will be available on ESPN+.

All NLL Finals games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and TSN+.

The NLL Finals is part of ESPN’s industry leading lacrosse coverage that also features the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships this weekend, Premier Lacrosse League’s 2023 season starting June 3 and the World Men’s Lacrosse Championship slated for end of June.