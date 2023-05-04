ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila Schedule Update

ESPN Adds Exclusive Doubleheader on Wednesday, June 14: New York Mets and Pete Alonso Host Yankees; Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts Host Chicago White Sox

ESPN today announced updates to its 2023 Major League Baseball broadcast schedule, including Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila. On the June 11 edition of Sunday Night Baseball, the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge host the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers as the two historic rivals collide.

Sunday Night Baseball begins at 7 p.m. ET and is available on ESPN, the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes the game with a one-hour pregame show at 6 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App.

ESPN has also added an exclusive doubleheader to its Wednesday, June 14 programming schedule. At 7 p.m., the New York Mets and Pete Alonso will host the Yankees in a Subway Series matchup. At 10 p.m., the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will host the Chicago White Sox. Both games will also be available to stream on the ESPN App. The June 14 selections are part of ESPN’s annual allotment of exclusive, non-Sunday Night Baseball games.

Here is ESPN’s updated 2023 MLB schedule, via ESPN Press Room.

