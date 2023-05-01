ESPN+ to Stream 31 Major League Baseball Games in May

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for May 2023. The 31-game slate begins with the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. visiting the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on Monday, May 1, at 1 p.m. ET.
ESPN+ May schedule highlights:
- Two doubleheaders, both featuring the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge;
- Four appearances by the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani;
- The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays, who have the two best records in the league entering May, both in action;
- Three appearances by the World Series Champion Houston Astros and Alex Bregman and the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman;
- More stars in action including 2022 Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox and Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB on ESPN+ May Schedule*
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Mon, May 1
|1 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets
|Tue, May 2
|10 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, May 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals
|Thu, May 4
|2 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox
|Fri, May 5
|10 p.m.
|Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
|Sat, May 6
|2 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs
|Sun, May 7
|4 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels
|Mon, May 8
|9:30 p.m.
|Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels
|Tue, May 9
|9:30 p.m.
|Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants
|Wed, May 10
|1 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians
|Thu, May 11
|2 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals
|Fri, May 12
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles
|Sat, May 13
|1 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins
|Sun, May 14
|4 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics
|Mon, May 15
|7 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Wed, May 17
|3:30 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics
|Wed, May 17
|7 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Thu, May 18
|2 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
|Fri, May 19
|6:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Sat, May 20
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels
|Sun, May 21
|4 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants
|Mon, May 22
|9:30 p.m.
|Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners
|Wed, May 24
|12:30 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|Wed, May 24
|7 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees
|Thu, May 25
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs
|Fri, May 26
|9:30 p.m.
|Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics
|Sat, May 27
|10 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels
|Sun, May 28
|4 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Seattle Mariners
|Mon, May 29
|4 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|Tue, May 30
|10 p.m.
|Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, May 31
|7 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Red Sox
*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games
All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.
