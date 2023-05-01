ESPN+ to Stream 31 Major League Baseball Games in May

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for May 2023. The 31-game slate begins with the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. visiting the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on Monday, May 1, at 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ May schedule highlights:

  • Two doubleheaders, both featuring the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge;
  • Four appearances by the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani;
  • The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays, who have the two best records in the league entering May, both in action;
  • Three appearances by the World Series Champion Houston Astros and Alex Bregman and the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman;
  • More stars in action including 2022 Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox and Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB on ESPN+ May Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game
Mon, May 1 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets
Tue, May 2 10 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, May 3 7:30 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals
Thu, May 4 2 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox
Fri, May 5 10 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
Sat, May 6 2 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs
Sun, May 7 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels
Mon, May 8 9:30 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels
Tue, May 9 9:30 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants
Wed, May 10 1 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians
Thu, May 11 2 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals
Fri, May 12 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles
Sat, May 13 1 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins
Sun, May 14 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics
Mon, May 15 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Wed, May 17 3:30 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics
Wed, May 17 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Thu, May 18 2 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
Fri, May 19 6:30 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Sat, May 20 10 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels
Sun, May 21 4 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants
Mon, May 22 9:30 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners
Wed, May 24 12:30 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Wed, May 24 7 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees
Thu, May 25 7:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs
Fri, May 26 9:30 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics
Sat, May 27 10 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels
Sun, May 28 4 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Seattle Mariners
Mon, May 29 4 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Tue, May 30 10 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, May 31 7 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Red Sox

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games 

All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials. 

-30-

