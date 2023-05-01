ESPN+ to Stream 31 Major League Baseball Games in May

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for May 2023. The 31-game slate begins with the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. visiting the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on Monday, May 1, at 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ May schedule highlights:

Two doubleheaders, both featuring the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge;

Four appearances by the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani;

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays, who have the two best records in the league entering May, both in action;

Three appearances by the World Series Champion Houston Astros and Alex Bregman and the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman;

More stars in action including 2022 Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox and Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB on ESPN+ May Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game Mon, May 1 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Tue, May 2 10 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, May 3 7:30 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals Thu, May 4 2 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Fri, May 5 10 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Sat, May 6 2 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Sun, May 7 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Mon, May 8 9:30 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Tue, May 9 9:30 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Wed, May 10 1 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Thu, May 11 2 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Fri, May 12 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles Sat, May 13 1 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Sun, May 14 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Mon, May 15 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Wed, May 17 3:30 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics Wed, May 17 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Thu, May 18 2 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Fri, May 19 6:30 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Sat, May 20 10 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels Sun, May 21 4 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants Mon, May 22 9:30 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Wed, May 24 12:30 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Wed, May 24 7 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Thu, May 25 7:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Fri, May 26 9:30 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Sat, May 27 10 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels Sun, May 28 4 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Seattle Mariners Mon, May 29 4 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Tue, May 30 10 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, May 31 7 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Red Sox

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.

-30-