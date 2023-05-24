Exclusively on ESPN+: PGA TOUR LIVE’s Four-Stream Coverage of Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth

Coverage begins at 8:15 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, May 28

Thursday’s Marquee Group includes new world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler

Featured Groups include Michael Block, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, more

Four-feed coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

THURSDAY | May 25

Main Feed | 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9 a.m. ET

Sam Burns – No. 14 world ranking, five-time TOUR winner, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge)

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship winner, back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner (2023, 2022), 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2022 Masters champion

Davis Riley – Won 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Nick Hardy

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Tony Finau – No. 4 in current FedExCup standings, No. 12 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta champion, won three times in 2022 (Cadence Bank Houston Open, 3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic)

Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Collin Morikawa – No. 17 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 9:15 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth – No. 11 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion, 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge winner

Justin Rose – 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour, 2018 Charles Schwab Challenge winner

Chris Kirk – Five-time TOUR winner, 2015 Charles Schwab Challenge winner

Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Tommy Fleetwood – Six-time winner on DP World Tour

Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Viktor Hovland – Moved up to No. 6 in world ranking following T2 finish at last week’s PGA Championship, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour wins

Kurt Kitayama – Won 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational for first career TOUR title, finished T4 at last week’s PGA Championship

Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic), finished T4 at last week’s PGA Championship

Michael Block – Competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge on a sponsor exemption after finishing T15 at last week’s PGA Championship, making fourth TOUR start this season and 26th of career

Min Woo Lee – Two wins on DP World Tour, T6 at 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

Pierceson Coody – Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Michael Block / Min Woo Lee / Pierceson Coody

– Michael Block / Min Woo Lee / Pierceson Coody Featured Group – Tony Finau / Sungjae Im / Collin Morikawa

– Tony Finau / Sungjae Im / Collin Morikawa Featured Hole – No. 8| Par 3

– No. 8| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s Marquee and Featured groups will be determined following Thursday’s first round.

Four-Feed Coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, May 25 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Marquee Group Sam Burns / Scottie Scheffler / Davis Riley ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Tony Finau / Sungjae Im / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 16 | Par 3 9:15 a.m. Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Justin Rose / Chris Kirk Rickie Fowler / Tommy Fleetwood / Tom Hoge ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Viktor Hovland / Kurt Kitayama / Cam Davis Michael Block / Min Woo Lee / Pierceson Coody 4 p.m. Featured Groups Michael Block / Min Woo Lee / Pierceson Coody Tony Finau / Sungjae Im / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

