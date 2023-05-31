Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio

Marquee and Featured groups include world’s top five players: Scheffler, Rahm, McIlroy, Cantlay, Schauffele

Also Morikawa, Day, Spieth, Thomas, Hovland, Horschel, Matsuyama, more

Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, June 4

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ this week will present four-feed coverage of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, June 4.

, continues through Sunday, June 4. Marquee and Featured groups include world’s top five players : Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele.

: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele. The tournament field this week includes 25 of the top 30 players in the current FedExCup standings and players accounting for 19 major championships.

in the current FedExCup standings and players accounting for 19 major championships. The Featured Holes feed will showcase Muirfield Village’s par-3 Nos. 4, 12 and 16, as well as the dangerous par-5 15th.

feed will showcase Muirfield Village’s par-3 Nos. 4, 12 and 16, as well as the dangerous par-5 15th. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | June 1

Main Feed | 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8 a.m. ET

Jon Rahm – No. 2 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, four wins in 2023 (Masters, The Genesis Invitational, The American Express, Sentry Tournament of Champions), 2021 U.S. Open champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 10 wins on DP World Tour, 2020 Memorial Tournament winner

– No. 2 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, four wins in 2023 (Masters, The Genesis Invitational, The American Express, Sentry Tournament of Champions), 2021 U.S. Open champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 10 wins on DP World Tour, 2020 Memorial Tournament winner Collin Morikawa – No. 18 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

– No. 18 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner Jason Day – Won 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, No. 5 in FedExCup standings, 13-time TOUR winner, 2015 PGA Championship winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rory McIlroy – No. 3 world ranking, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

– No. 3 world ranking, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Jordan Spieth – No. 11 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion, 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge winner

– No. 11 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion, 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge winner Tyrrell Hatton – TOUR winner (2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational), six DP World Tour titles

Featured Groups | 7:45 a.m. ET

Emiliano Grillo – Won last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, two-time TOUR winner, 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Won last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, two-time TOUR winner, 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship winner, back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner (2023, 2022), 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2022 Masters champion

– No. 1 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship winner, back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner (2023, 2022), 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2022 Masters champion Viktor Hovland – No. 7 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

– 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion Zach Johnson – Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner, 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain

– Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner, 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Cameron Young – Finished T7 at 2023 Masters, No. 16 world ranking, 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Billy Horschel – Defending Memorial Tournament champion, seven-time TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

– Defending Memorial Tournament champion, seven-time TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion Hideki Matsuyama – Eight-time TOUR champion, 2021 Masters champion, 2014 Memorial Tournament winner

– Eight-time TOUR champion, 2021 Masters champion, 2014 Memorial Tournament winner Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, No. 6 in FedExCup standings, two-time Memorial Tournament winner (2021, 2019), eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 8 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, 2023 RBC Heritage winner, eight wins on DP World Tour

– No. 8 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, 2023 RBC Heritage winner, eight wins on DP World Tour Justin Thomas – No. 15 world ranking, two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner

– No. 15 world ranking, two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner Xander Schauffele – No. 5 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton

– Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton Featured Group – Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele

– Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele Featured Hole – No. 15| Par 5

– No. 15| Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

FRIDAY | June 2

Main Feed | 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

Featured Groups | 7:30 a.m. ET

Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay

Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

– Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day Featured Group – Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

– Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland Featured Hole – No. 15| Par 5

– No. 15| Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Memorial Tournament | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, June 1 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:45 a.m. Featured Groups Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele Featured Holes Nos. 4, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 5 8 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton 2 p.m. Featured Groups Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 5 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, June 2 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day Featured Holes Nos. 4, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 5 2 p.m. Featured Groups Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 5 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

