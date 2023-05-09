Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors on ABC Delivered Largest NBA Conference Semifinals Game 3 Audience in 24 Years Across All Networks

The Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game on May 6 delivered the largest NBA Conference Semifinals Game 3 audience in 24 years (since 1999) across all networks. Despite the 30-point margin of victory, Saturday night’s ABC broadcast averaged 8,373,000 viewers and peaked with 9,719,000 viewers at 10:30 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game 3 on ABC was also the most-watched NBA Conference Semifinals game in 12 years (since 2011) across all networks. It was the most-watched broadcast for May 6 in several key demographics, including M18-34; M18-49; M25-54; P18-34 and P18-49.

In addition, Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers – an overtime thriller – on Sunday, May 7, delivered an average audience of 5,100,000 viewers on ESPN. It was the most-watched Conference Semifinals Game 4 ever on ESPN. Game 4 was the most-watched program across all of cable for the day and peaked with 7,676,000 viewers at 6:15 p.m.

