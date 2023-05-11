#MayMadness: ESPN Platforms to Present Every Game of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Beginning Friday, May 12
- NCAA Championship game to air on ESPN for the second consecutive year
- Quarterfinal games will once again be televised on ESPNU
- Every game of the tournament available on ESPN+
ESPN will present the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship in its entirety this month, culminating with the crowning of the 2023 national champion.
As previously announced, first and second round games will be available on ESPN+ beginning Friday, May 12. ESPNU will carry all four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday, May 18 at noon ET, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Championship Weekend Semifinals will air on ESPNU on Friday, May 26 (3 and 5:30 p.m.), and for the second consecutive year, ESPN has the title game at noon on Sunday, May 28.
The top three seeds – No. 1 Northwestern, No. 2 Syracuse and No. 3 Boston College each earned a first round bye and will begin their title quests hosting second round games on Sunday, May 14.
Commentators
- Play-by-play: Jay Alter, Mike Corey, Mark Dixon and Leah Secondo.
- Analysts: Sheehan Stanwick Burch (four-time All-American at Georgetown and 2001 National Attacker of the Year), Dana Boyle (former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team), Charlotte North (two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner – 2021 and 2022; two-time All-American at Boston College), and Courtney Martinez Connor (five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; former Division I head coach at Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s).
- Alter, Stanwick Burch and Boylereturn to call championship weekend from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.
Additional details on ESPN’s Championship Weekend presentation will be announced later this month.
All games will be available on the ESPN App.
2023 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, May 13
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
UConn vs Penn
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
Sacred Heart at No. 4 North Carolina
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
Army vs No. 7 James Madison
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
UMass vs Johns Hopkins
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
Central Michigan vs Michigan
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
Fairfield at No. 8 Loyola Maryland
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
Jacksonville at No. 6 Florida
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
USC at No. 5 Denver
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
Marquette vs Richmond
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
Drexel vs Maryland
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
Penn State vs Stony Brook
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
Mercer vs Notre Dame
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
Albany vs Virginia
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 14
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round TBD at No. 1 Northwestern
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round
TBD at No. 3 Boston College
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round
TBD at No. 2 Syracuse
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|Thu, May 18
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #1
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick Burch
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #2
Leah Secondo, Charlotte North
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #3
Mike Corey, Dana Boyle
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #4
Mark Dixon, Courtney Martinez Connor
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|Fri, May 26
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal #1
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal #2
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|Sun, May 28
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Title Game
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle
|ESPN/ESPN+