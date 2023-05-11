#MayMadness: ESPN Platforms to Present Every Game of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Beginning Friday, May 12

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski
  • NCAA Championship game to air on ESPN for the second consecutive year
  • Quarterfinal games will once again be televised on ESPNU
  • Every game of the tournament available on ESPN+

ESPN will present the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship in its entirety this month, culminating with the crowning of the 2023 national champion.

As previously announced, first and second round games will be available on ESPN+ beginning Friday, May 12. ESPNU will carry all four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday, May 18 at noon ET, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Championship Weekend Semifinals will air on ESPNU on Friday, May 26 (3 and 5:30 p.m.), and for the second consecutive year, ESPN has the title game at noon on Sunday, May 28.

The top three seeds – No. 1 Northwestern, No. 2 Syracuse and No. 3 Boston College each earned a first round bye and will begin their title quests hosting second round games on Sunday, May 14.

Commentators

  • Play-by-play: Jay Alter, Mike Corey, Mark Dixon and Leah Secondo.
  • Analysts: Sheehan Stanwick Burch (four-time All-American at Georgetown and 2001 National Attacker of the Year), Dana Boyle (former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team), Charlotte North (two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner – 2021 and 2022; two-time All-American at Boston College), and Courtney Martinez Connor (five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; former Division I head coach at Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s).
  • Alter, Stanwick Burch and Boylereturn to call championship weekend from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

Additional details on ESPN’s Championship Weekend presentation will be announced later this month.

All games will be available on the ESPN App.

2023 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, May 13 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

UConn vs Penn

 ESPN+
  2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

Sacred Heart at No. 4 North Carolina

 ESPN+
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

Army vs No. 7 James Madison

 ESPN+
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

UMass vs Johns Hopkins

 ESPN+
  3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

Central Michigan vs Michigan

 ESPN+
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

Fairfield at No. 8 Loyola Maryland

 ESPN+
  4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

Jacksonville at No. 6 Florida

 ESPN+
  5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

USC at No. 5 Denver

 ESPN+
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

Marquette vs Richmond

 ESPN+
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

Drexel vs Maryland

 ESPN+
  7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

Penn State vs Stony Brook

 ESPN+
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

Mercer vs Notre Dame 

ESPN+
  8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round

Albany vs Virginia

 ESPN+
Sun, May 14 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round TBD at No. 1 Northwestern ESPN+
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round ESPN+
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round ESPN+
  1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round

TBD at No. 3 Boston College

ESPN+
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round ESPN+
  2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round ESPN+
  3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round

TBD at No. 2 Syracuse

ESPN+
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round ESPN+
Thu, May 18 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #1

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick Burch

 ESPNU/ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #2

Leah Secondo, Charlotte North

 ESPNU/ESPN+
  5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #3

Mike Corey, Dana Boyle

 ESPNU/ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #4

Mark Dixon, Courtney Martinez Connor

 ESPNU/ESPN+
Fri, May 26 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal #1

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle

 ESPNU/ESPN+
  5:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal #2

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle

 ESPNU/ESPN+
Sun, May 28 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Title Game

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle

 ESPN/ESPN+
