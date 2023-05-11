MayMadness: ESPN Platforms to Present Every Game of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Beginning Friday, May 12

NCAA Championship game to air on ESPN for the second consecutive year

Quarterfinal games will once again be televised on ESPNU

Every game of the tournament available on ESPN+

ESPN will present the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship in its entirety this month, culminating with the crowning of the 2023 national champion.

As previously announced, first and second round games will be available on ESPN+ beginning Friday, May 12. ESPNU will carry all four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday, May 18 at noon ET, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Championship Weekend Semifinals will air on ESPNU on Friday, May 26 (3 and 5:30 p.m.), and for the second consecutive year, ESPN has the title game at noon on Sunday, May 28.

The top three seeds – No. 1 Northwestern, No. 2 Syracuse and No. 3 Boston College each earned a first round bye and will begin their title quests hosting second round games on Sunday, May 14.

Commentators

Play-by-play: Jay Alter, Mike Corey, Mark Dixon and Leah Secondo.

and Analysts: Sheehan Stanwick Burch (four-time All-American at Georgetown and 2001 National Attacker of the Year), Dana Boyle (former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team), Charlotte North (two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner – 2021 and 2022; two-time All-American at Boston College), and Courtney Martinez Connor (five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; former Division I head coach at Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s).

Additional details on ESPN’s Championship Weekend presentation will be announced later this month.

All games will be available on the ESPN App.

2023 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship